Ryan Gosling's GQ Cover Is Giving A Whole New Kind Of "Kenergy"
The summer of Barbie is off to a strong start. After obsessing over Margot Robbie's Vogue cover, today, GQ posted their cover with leading man Ryan Gosling. Last year's The Gray Man was Gosling's first film since 2018, so he's already been making waves with his charismatic interviews and quotable one-liners ("I only knew Ken from afar...and if I'm being really honest, I doubted my Kenergy.") Plus the "Directed By Greta Gerwig" shirt he wore at CinemaCon.
For his GQ cover, it looks like Ryan Gosling is taking a note from Ken yet again and is going all out in western suede — and plenty of pink.
As a child, Ryan was inspired by his uncle, who was an Elvis impersonator. Seeing a man he knew well completely transform into someone else inspired him to go after a larger-than-life dream. He also admits that the younger version of himself "would like Barbie more than The Believer."
Ryan has been (somewhat) reintroduced to Ken outside of filming the movie, thanks to his daughters. “I did see him, like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon,” he tells GQ. “It was like, This guy’s story does need to be told, you know?”
See More Photos From Ryan Gosling's GQ Cover Shoot
A pink button down gets a rough-around-the-edges makeover thanks to plenty of suede.
We'd love to be invited to the next California hangout — especially if Ryan is there.
Lead image via Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment
