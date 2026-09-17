Inside Martha Stewart's Daily Routine for Anti-Aging and Longevity

As the winner of my seventh-grade home economics award, getting to chat with Martha Stewart this week was a full meet-your-icons moment. She's constantly reinventing herself, and at 85, she shows no sign of slowing down — a beauty brand, a gardening collab, a publishing empire, and a home decor licensing deal, all while still commuting into her New York City office from her farm in Bedford. Needless to say, I was blowing up my group chat the entire time.

She gave me a rare, unfiltered peek into her fall reset routine, and it's giving less "cozy hibernation" and more "four-acre woodland construction project." Here's everything she spilled.

Here's Martha's self care routine for fall!

Martha's Weekly Workout Getty Before chatting with Martha, my mom noted how impressed she was with the way Martha has managed to care for her health, and I don’t think she’s alone in that opinion. Martha looks incredible. Turns out, she starts her week with the same steady rotation: "Pilates every other day, the gym every other day, working in the garden, and horseback riding once a week,” she says.

Martha's Beauty Routine Elm Biosciences Her skincare is equally consistent: a hot shower, then her own body cream from Elm Biosciences, followed by her own A30 Elemental Serum mixed directly with sunblock on her face. Sunblock is so key for anti-aging, yet I always forget to put it on daily.

Martha on Fall Gardening Miracle-Gro A self-proclaimed 'Dirt Nerd,' Martha's fall at her home Bedford Farm means cleanup, decorative pruning, and harvesting yellow, red, and purple peppers and more. "We're doing okra. We have eggplants. So many eggplants." She finally has "giant heads of iceberg lettuce" too. On pests, she keeps it chemical-free: "I have fences and I do not use pesticides. I'm an organic gardener."

Recipes From the Garden Getty The eggplant overload is becoming miso eggplant this weekend, using her friend “Nobu,” that is acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa's recipe, while the peppers are destined for ratatouille and stuffed peppers. All organic meals, of course, which keeps her body healthy and her skin looking radiant.

On the Birds & Bees (Literally) Getty Giving back to the earth and taking on new projects is another way to feel healthy and keep your mind sharp. Martha revealed she's planting an entirely new four-acre woodland on her property, using trees she grew herself from cuttings — some already five to eight feet tall. "We're doing sort of a crowded forest," she explains, adding that the goal is to grow a woodland "that will attract a whole lot of birds and insects." Don't have four acres to play with? Try houseplants and herbs indoors this fall.

On Anti-Aging Your Brain Getty Asked how she keeps her mind sharp while aging, she didn't credit a supplement or a brain-training app. Her answer was simpler and very on-brand: “Eating well, staying busy, launching new businesses, and constantly talking to interesting people.” Keeping your brain sharp requires using it on a daily basis. So next time, skip the scroll and focus on creativity, building something, entertaining friends, and staying busy in a good way, just like Martha.

Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more inspiration!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.