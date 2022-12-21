Dec 21, 2022
Top Off Your NYE Celebration With This Easy Prosecco Martini Recipe
We truly can't argue with the greatness of bubbly. It's the quintessential celebratory sip, whether served on its own or in a decadent cocktail like this one. It feels like the most fitting drink for Christmastime entertaining and fabulous end-of-year celebrations. That's why you'll be reaching for this super easy Prosecco martini recipe when it comes to that New Years party you're planning. All you need to whip up a great entertaining drinkis your spirit of choice, some lemon, raspberries and of course, bubbles! Don't wait another minute to shake this sip up, everyone will love it.
Ingredients for Prosecco Martinis
- 8 ounces vodka
- 1 whole lemon, juiced
- 8 ounces chilled Prosecco
- 4 raspberries, for garnish
- Lemon wedge, for the rim
- Sparkly sprinkles, for the rim
How to Make Prosecco Martinis
- Take four martini glasses and rub each rim with a lemon wedge. Pour the sparkly sprinkles onto a plate and dip each rim in the sprinkles. Set aside.
- In a shaker, add in the vodka, lemon juice and ice and shake until chilled. Strain the mixture evenly in the martini glasses.
- Top each glass with the Prosecco and add in a raspberry in the glass or as a garnish on a cocktail pick. Serve immediately!
Recipe development and photography by Sarah Anderson.