These Are The Perfect Holiday Food and Cocktail Pairings To Serve At Parties
Sonja Edridge is food and drinks writer on The Mixer, a new all-in-one drink-spiration platform. Sonja has a background in food styling and food content writing as well as being a private celebrity chef. We asked Sonja for the best advice on holiday food and drink pairings, and she had tons of know-how to share. If you're stumped on what to serve for Christmas dinner or any holiday gatherings this year, look no further than this article that recaps the best tips. We'll let Sonja take it from here!
‘Tis the season to be jolly so why not switch it up and serve winning Christmas cocktails with your festive food instead of wine this year? Here’s our easy guide to shaking up merry mixes to bring joy to your world.
Cocktail and Festive Feast Pairing Considerations
Photo by Charlotte May / PEXELS
To impress friends and fam, let’s cover a few basics. Here are a few things to have in mind when curating the best pairing:
- Look for balance: Good food and cocktail pairings are about complementing and contrasting flavors. Lift one-dimensional rich or heavy foods with lighter, zesty or fruity drinks.
- Equal the texture: Match the texture (or mouthfeel, if you want to be fancy) of the sip to the bite. The gentle fizz of a Champagne cocktail (think Kir Royale or the trendy Hugo Spritz) is a perfect sip to lighten a buttery pastry bite. Choose the bolder bubble of a John Collins or Passionfruit Gin for a heavier or crunchy dish with roast potatoes.
- Align the taste: Punchy, strong or spicy flavors like morsels with smoked bacon need a zingy citrus cocktail to match their strength. Choose a partner like a Vesper Martini, a Sidecar or a Rob Roy.
- Match the size: Pair shorter cocktails served in a coupe or martini glass with small plates of appetizers and desserts. Slip longer cocktails in a highball with the main course. Enjoy both at the same pace.
A Drink for Every Occasion
Photo by Jill Burrow / PEXELS
Over the festive season, our calendars get jammed with every kind of get-together! We’re talking cocktail parties, holiday dinners, end-of-year drinks and the all-important long lazy brunch. Here are a few winning combos to ease you through it all:
- Low ABV drinks for the chef: If the kitchen is your happy place, there’s no shame in enjoying a low alcohol cocktail while you’re planning and prepping. Pick a long pour like a Hugo, John Collins or Moscow Mule.
- Neighborly nibbles: Add sparkle to the neighborhood with a Strawberry Champagne cocktail or a Pink French 75 for folks to sip slowly. Pair creamy smoked salmon treats with a light and zesty Lemon Drop or Vesper Martini. Get a little naughty with the on-trend Pornstar Martini, which pairs nicely with rich or spicier bites. For a more relaxed vibe, get creative with charcuterie and cheese boards, accompanied by a Maple Bourbon Smash or Negronis.
Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS
- Appetizer appeal: A silky-smooth aperitif like a French Manhattan is the perfect match for beef carpaccio topped with parmesan shavings. The gentle botanicals of gin cocktails are ideal for delicate fish plates or light salads.
- Cozy cocktails: Greet your loved ones with a warm and welcoming cocktail such as the Hot Buttered Rum or Hot Apple Cider cocktail. Enjoy fireside with puff pastry pinwheels.
- Christmas dinner and all the trimmings: When it comes to the main event, choose cocktails that won’t overshadow the delicate flavors of a roast turkey. Enjoy Champagne cocktails, soda highballs (try a Vodka Collins) and most gin cocktails for a perfect pairing.
Photo by The Castlebar / PEXELS
- Sweet endings: Lovers of liquid desserts need to try a rich Hot Pumpkin Pie cocktail, Tom and Jerry or a slightly lighter Mexican hot chocolate or Eggnog Martini. Not ready to give up your showstopper dessert? Don’t! Cut through the richness of baked desserts with a tangy Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour or choose these classics: Irish coffee, Espresso Martini or White Russian.
- Bravo-ho-ho: End your Christmas meal with something light and fruity, like a Strawberry or Mango Mojito, and raise a glass to toast the hosts and guests. Standing ovation, essential!
- Boxing Day brunch: Just because the formalities are done and dusted, doesn’t mean cocktails aren’t on the menu the next day! Fizzy cocktails like a Raspberry or Peach Bellini and Mimosas are always firm favorites with a classic cooked breakfast. If you’re dishing up something spicy, go big and try a Mexican cocktail like a grapefruit Paloma or a Watermelon Mexican Candy.
There you have it! We wish you a fa-la-la-la-fabulous Christmas, filled with second helpings and cocktails to get you into the festive spirit.