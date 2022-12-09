"What To Wear At A Holiday Party?" And 12 Other Most-Asked Questions, Answered.
Holiday party season is our favorite time of year, and we will never get over the glitter, the coziness, and the all-around magic that runs through December right into the new year. That being said, there can be a ton of confusion surrounding parties, whether you've never hosted a party before or you're not sure how to navigate the holidays in a new location.
We rounded up some of the most popular questions from Google about what you should wear to a party and what kind of food and drinks you should serve to put you at ease and (more importantly) free up your brain for the fun stuff. Keep reading for our best holiday party advice as we get ready for our first party of the season ;).
What To Wear At A Holiday Party?
When it comes time to go to a holiday party, we are pulling out all the stops on textures, colors, and prints. This is a time for celebration! You can check out our guide to dopamine dressing for the ultimate color inspo, our holiday dress guide for plenty of options, and our holiday hairstyle inspo. Our holiday party uniform this year? A green sequin dress with a black velvet hair bow.
Do I Have To Wear Red And Green?
Red and green are definitely on-theme shades but there are tons of ways you can turn them into something brand new or even other colors you can wear together. We're big fans of deep blue, gold, and silver. Or you can get a jump on 2023 by wearing the color of the year, Viva Magenta.
What To Serve At A Holiday Party?
Unless your get together is a dinner party, you don't have to worry about an entrée — just focus on the finger foods. Here are our party food ideas (we're partial to the mac and cheese donuts) but we also love charcuterieand appetizers, and you can't forget about Christmas cookies!
Do I Have To Serve Alcohol At My Party?
Your house, your rules baby. If you're currently sober or you know a guest is, swap your champagne for classic drinks like vegan hot cocoaor even one of these festive holiday mocktails. Sparkling apple cider or carbonated water are great bubbly alternatives.
If you don't mind booze at your party, give our holiday cocktails or New Years Eve cocktail recipes a go! Cranberry drinks are a seasonal idea that never disappoints, and these eggnog and bourbon cocktail recipes are amazing too.
Can I Bring My Fiancé To A Company Holiday Party?
We don't know the details about your company culture but there's a good chance that your significant other is welcome — just don't forget to RSVP with a plus one!
What Happens If I Forgot To RSVP A Plus One?
It definitely depends on the event that you're going to. If it's a low-key event where you know the host, send them a text and ask if it's okay to bring an extra guest. If it's a more professional or fancier event, find some way to get in touch with the host and ask. We do not recommend showing up as a surprise!
How To Have A Virtual Holiday Party?
If your team is remote like the B+C team or your family is apart from each other there are still fun ideas that you can include to make your Zoom holiday party activities super fun. Add in colorful Zoom backgrounds or play some holiday trivia.
Do I Still Need To Dress Up For My Virtual Party?
You can totally get all dolled up with holiday party accessories and party shoesor go a more cozy route with scarvesand turtlenecks. We're always a fan of a nice sweater and fun makeup but if you wear pajama pants and slippers under your desk, who's going to know? ;)
How To Plan A Holiday Party?
The first step in figuring out a party is actually our favorite: planning your holiday party theme. Once you figure out the color palette, the dress code, and the time, then you can put all of it into motion and start planning out the food and buying the decor. Check out our free + downloadable dinner party guide for more fun!
Where Do I Find Holiday Decor?
Image via Julia Larson/Pexels
If you have enough time to order from Etsy or check out the shops in your hometown, we'd recommend doing that since we love small businesses. But other locations like Party City or even Amazon can help you find the decor that you need to decorate your house with.
Should I Bring Gifts To A Holiday Party?
It depends on the party that you're going to — listen, we know we keep saying it but we promise it's not a cop out! Whether it's a white elephant exchange, a Secret Santa, or you just want to bring a housewarming gift will depend on the party, and whether there's a spending cap. When in doubt, ask the host.
Here are some gift guides to check out:
Can I Regift Something From Another Holiday Party?
You can check out our gift giving etiquette guide for answers to questions like this, but if it's a relaxed gathering and the gift is still new, unopened, and has all its parts (especially if you're bringing it to a white elephant) then we'd say it's okay. You can also give your giftee a head's up and say something like "I had two copies of this book" or "I didn't need this and thought you'd love it." That way they aren't surprised if they find out it's regifted!
What Do I Do If I Forgot A Gift?
Oh no! Last minute gifts can feel extra stressful but if you know a giftee's favorite store, favorite color, or favorite candy, a small gift can be easy to find. You can also swing by the store on your way to the party for a hostess gift.
What other holiday party questions do you have?
Featured image via Julia Larson/Pexels.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!