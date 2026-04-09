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One fan said the new treat is on the list of "be sure not to miss."

What Is The Masters Candy Bar? What To Know About The New Crave-Worthy $2.25 Concession

Masters Candy Bar Is The Breakout Star Of The 2026 Tournament's Concessions
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 09, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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As far as we’re concerned, the breakout star of the 2026 Masters Tournament isn't a championship-winning golf player—it’s a candy bar. The Masters Candy Bar is a brand-new addition to the tournament’s vast concessions menu, and it’s already going viral amongst attendees. Said to be a hybrid between a 100 Grand and a Riesen bar, the exclusive treat offers a luxury snacking experience for just $2.25.

Here’s everything to know about the new Masters Candy Bar and why chocolate lovers are saying you just can’t miss it.

For years, The Masters Tournament typically stuck to classic concessions, but this year marks the debut of an artisan-style chocolate bar that’s quickly becoming a must-have. The Masters Candy Bar was created in partnership with Bitzel’s Chocolate, a Georgia-based chocolatier. It features a decadent, yet familiar flavor profile.

According to Lindsey Eaton, who posted her taste test of the bar on Instagram, it boasts a blend of both dark and milk chocolate with layers of gooey caramel, rice crisps, and hazelnut crunch. This lineup gives each bite a Ferrero Rocher-esque finish. One Masters-goer on Reddit noted the bar is “like a Reisen and a 100 Grand had a baby.”

2026 Masters Tournament Concessions Menu

Front Office Sports

The bar’s indulgent taste isn’t the only thing that’s keeping fans hooked. In an era where traditional sports concessions can run you $20 for a single meal, no food item on The Masters menu will run you more than $3. In fact, the Masters Candy Bar is just $2.25, and even alcoholic drinks don’t surpass the $6 mark. At that price point, it’s not hard to see why fans are stocking up to take home as edible souvenirs.

Masters Candy Bars

@macrodosingpod

If you’re lucky enough to be on the grounds of Augusta National this week, one thing is clear: grab your $1.50 pimento sandwich and your $2 iced tea, but make sure you don’t miss the new Masters Candy Bar.

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