While the average adult needs roughly 25 to 30 grams of fiber a day to keep their metabolism humming and their digestion on track, most of us barely hit half that. But "eating more fiber" doesn’t have to mean choking down bland snacks or supplements. You can make eating more fiber actually enjoyable by simply taking a stroll down the aisles at your local grocery store. You might be surprised to find that today’s grocers are hiding a total goldmine of high-fiber finds that satisfy salty, crunchy, or sweet cravings (without the added crash).

These seven delicious, high-fiber grocery store picks are the ultimate cheat code for staying full, focused, and fueled until your next meal.

Scroll on to discover our top favorite high-fiber snacks you can snag at the grocery store now!

Amazon Brami Lupini Beans Available at: Safeway, Whole Foods, Target, Costco These snackable pouches of lupini beans come pre-seasoned in a variety of flavors so you can switch things up day-to-day. About half of one bag delivers 9 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein to keep you feeling full and fueled. They're delicious on their own, but they also make a tasty addition to salads and wraps for added nutrition.

Amazon TRUBAR Vegan Protein Bars Available at: King Soopers, Safeway, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts TRUBAR's protein bars feel quite indulgent while still bringing 13 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein to your diet. They come in twelve different flavors to sweeten up your post-workout or bedtime routine with ease.

Amazon Elavi Protein Brownies Available at: Costco, Whole Foods Elavi's protein brownies are naturally formulated with dates which not only up the sweetness factor of their treats, but bring fiber into the picture. Each brownie has 12 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein, which is way better than other ready-to-eat brownie treats if you're prioritizing fiber.

Amazon Bada Bean Bada Boom Roasted Fava Beans Available at: Safeway, Walmart, Kroger These small packs of roasted and seasoned fava beans are great for grabbing and going. Each bag contains about 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber for your daily fueling needs.

Amazon Sola Bagels Available at: Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, Wegman’s Sola's bagels and breads can be found at several common grocers. Their bagels have 29 to 30 grams each with 14 to 15 grams protein to keep you satisfied. Beyond this sweet-leaning blueberry iteration, they're available in flavors like Everything and Cinnamon Raisin, perfect for an easy breakfast you don't have to cook up yourself.

Target LesserEvil Organic Himalayan Sea Salt Popcorn Available at: Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts and more LesserEvil's popcorn contains 4 grams of fiber per serving, making it an ideal snack for when you're at your desk craving something salty and crunchy. The brand also carries so many other flavors. Our favorites include white cheddar and buffalo.

Amazon Ka’Chava Whole Body Meal Shake

Available at: Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target Though not necessarily a traditional snack, Ka'Chava's shakes are perfectly filling and very satisfying with 6 grams of fiber per serving. They sell quite the range of flavors, too, so you can easily find your go-to. The vanilla one is highly versatile, but flavors like matcha and strawberry also rank high for us because they're downright delicious and feel just like dessert.

Subscribe to our newsletter for even more grocery recommendations!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.