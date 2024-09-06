Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso's 20-Year Love Story Will Make You Swoon
Watching stars like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard open up about their relationship or parenting style always gives us a glimpse into celebrity life, but our hearts also adore celeb couples who maintain their privacy in Hollywood. It's difficult when fans are watching your every move, but Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have figured out how to fly under the radar.
While the couple keeps things private, we do know that Matt Damon's wife Luciana is a part of the actor's support system as he navigates a full-fledged acting career and family life. From their first meet-cute at a bar to a super sweet gesture, here are our favorite memories of the happy couple!
Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso Relationship Timeline
2003 — Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso Meet At A Cute Bar
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's cute story blossomed in 2003 during a moment that followed a classic romantic trope. He was filming Stuck on You when he and the crew decided to unwind at a bar, but that's not all.
It just so happens Luciana was bartending that same night. "He had started getting recognized...and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff, and so he came and hid behind my bar," Luciana fondly remembers. (Vogue Australia). However, Matt wasn't an idle celebrity! He once "trained as a bartender for a film" so his skills helped Luciana make "a ton of money in tips!"
Matt also talked about the first time he saw Luciano on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 and said, "Eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen.”
From there, the rest is history!
2005 — Matt Damon And Luciano Barroso Get Married
Following a brief engagement, the couple got married towards the end of 2005. Matt's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the low-key wedding occurred at Manhattan's City Hall, and that she wasn't aware it was happening until the morning of (via NY Times).
June 2006 — Matt Damon And Luciano Barroso Welcome Their First Daughter Together
The couple continued to keep the details about their relationship private until the birth of their first daughter was announced. Luciana already had a daughter from a previous marriage, Alexia, that Matt opened up about during an interview in 2011. "I jumped into the deep end with Lucy," he said. "I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad..." (via Parade).
Though Matt and Luciana didn't offer any statements to the public, Matt's brother Kyle excitedly gushed about their newborn's arrival. "The baby is here. Isabella arrived...," he said while Jennifer Allen assured that everyone was "very happy" and "healthy" (via People).
August 2008 — Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso Welcome Another Daughter
It seems like Matt and Luciana were destined to be surrounded by girl energy because they welcomed their second daughter together in 2008. Gia Zavala Damon was born a "healthy, beautiful baby girl," according to Matt's publicist Jennifer Allen (via the Daily News), but nothing else was shared about her birth.
October 2010 — Baby Stella Is Born
It's safe to say someone needs to give Matt a 'Girl Dad' award because the couple welcomed another daughter in 2010! Unlike before, the actor dished about her birth and the family's overall dynamics.
"It’s been pretty crazy. The baby came a couple of weeks early. It’s our fourth, so we’ve done it before — but it’s a whole new dynamic," he admitted (via People). He and Luciana eventually had to change their parenting approach because their daughters needed "different things" than they had before.
April 2013 — Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso Happily Renew Their Vows
Matt and Luciana decided to reaffirm their love in St. Lucia, and it was a slightly bigger affair than their wedding. All of their daughters attended as well as close friends Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married at the time (via People). A source said, "It was a very family-oriented and happy celebration" where "guests brought their children."
August 2015 — Matt Damon Gives His Candid Opinion About Marriage
While promoting The Martian, Matt shared his thoughts about marriage after he was asked about Ben's wellbeing following the announcement Ben and Jennifer were getting a divorce. Matt said, "I think marriage is insane," before clarifying how he cherishes "being married" to Luciana (via Entertainment Tonight).
August 2019 — Matt Damon Cements His Love For The Women In His Life
A few years later, Matt dedicated his devotion to his wife and four daughters by getting a tattoo of their names. Tattoo artist Daniel Stone had the privilege of helping the actor literally wear his heart on his sleeve in 2019 and wrote, "FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON," in his caption on Instagram.
July 2023 — Matt Damon Gets Real About Battling Depression
Last year, Matt confessed that the only person to help him get through a moment of depression was Luciana. While talking to Jake Hamilton of Jake's Takes, Matt said, "I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be and you're still making it."
He went on to share how much Luciana encouraged him to look ahead instead of paying attention to any inconveniences he was worried about. Not only that, but he credits her with helping him be a "professional actor" who's able to "do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything," no matter what the outcome is.
He later sat down with his co-stars of Oppenheimer and shared the one reason he broke a rule he had in place with Luciana. "I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off," he revealed (via Entertainment Weekly). The only thing he said could get him to break the agreement was a phone call from filmmaker "Chris Nolan."
It looks like we owe Luciana Barroso a ton of gratitude for being an incredibly supportive partner throughout her and Matt's marriage!
