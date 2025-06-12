Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

This is one romantic drama you can't miss.

Everything We Know About 'Maxton Hall' Season 3

maxton hall season 3 prime video show
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
Jun 12, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

Maxton Hall season 2 might not hit Prime Video for another five months (although fans are already saying it's "gonna be so insane we are not ready"), but we can celebrate because season 3 is already on its way! The show was renewed for a third season on June 9, and we might not have all the details yet but I've gathered all the info you need to know.

Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 3, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is there a season 3 for Maxton Hall?

Yes, we're getting a Maxton Hall season 3! Prime Video announced the junior season at the beginning of June 2025, so we're in for another installment of drama, romance, and chemistry.

Where can I watch Maxton Hall season 3?

Maxton Hall season 3 will be on Prime Video soon. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted in 2024 and 2025 respectively, so we're hoping to see season 3 in 2026!

What happens in book 3 of Maxton Hall?

Maxton Hall season 3 save us

Prime Video

Maxton Hall season 3 will be based on Mona Kasten's third and final book in the trilogy, Save Us. The novel finds Ruby's chance to get to Oxford is at stake...and it might be James' fault. And when they have a horrible fight, they learn a truth that could threaten everything.

Who's in the Maxton Hall season 3 cast?

For Maxton Hall season 3, we'll see our favorite cast members once again. Here's who you'll see in season 2:

  • Damian Hardung as James
  • Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby
  • Sonja Weißer as Lydia
  • Ben Felipe as Cyril
  • Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer
  • Runa Greiner as Ember
  • Justus Riesner as Alistair
  • Andrea Guo as Lin
  • Frederic Balonier as Kieran
  • Eli Riccardi as Elaine

Where is Maxton Hall filmed?

maxton hall filming locations

Prime Video

Maxton Hall is filmed in Germany and London, and season 2 was filmed during the summer of 2024.

entertainmentpop cultureprime videotv

