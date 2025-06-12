Maxton Hall season 2 might not hit Prime Video for another five months (although fans are already saying it's "gonna be so insane we are not ready"), but we can celebrate because season 3 is already on its way! The show was renewed for a third season on June 9, and we might not have all the details yet but I've gathered all the info you need to know.

Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 3, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is there a season 3 for Maxton Hall? Time to study script. It's official: Maxton Hall season 3 is happening. pic.twitter.com/qsCFFuDwEx — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 9, 2025 Yes, we're getting a Maxton Hall season 3! Prime Video announced the junior season at the beginning of June 2025, so we're in for another installment of drama, romance, and chemistry.

Where can I watch Maxton Hall season 3? Maxton Hall season 3 will be on Prime Video soon. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted in 2024 and 2025 respectively, so we're hoping to see season 3 in 2026!

What happens in book 3 of Maxton Hall? Prime Video Maxton Hall season 3 will be based on Mona Kasten's third and final book in the trilogy, Save Us. The novel finds Ruby's chance to get to Oxford is at stake...and it might be James' fault. And when they have a horrible fight, they learn a truth that could threaten everything.

Who's in the Maxton Hall season 3 cast? For Maxton Hall season 3, we'll see our favorite cast members once again. Here's who you'll see in season 2: Damian Hardung as James

as James Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby

as Ruby Sonja Weißer as Lydia

as Lydia Ben Felipe as Cyril

as Cyril Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer

as Mortimer Runa Greiner as Ember

as Ember Justus Riesner as Alistair

as Alistair Andrea Guo as Lin

as Lin Frederic Balonier as Kieran

as Kieran Eli Riccardi as Elaine

Where is Maxton Hall filmed? Prime Video Maxton Hall is filmed in Germany and London, and season 2 was filmed during the summer of 2024.

