SMH, They Lied To Us – The McDonald’s McRib Will *Actually* Return Next Month
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Although the McRib’s 2022 ‘Farewell Tour’ seemed like the fast food pork sandwiches’ definite end, McDonald’s just recently made a massive “haha, just kidding” move, confirming that the McRib will return to restaurants this November.
The first inklings of the McRib’s comeback came from rumors that popular foodie account, @snackolator, spilled on Instagram.
Citing an update from the Big Mac-making restaurant chain itself, the post reads:
"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour. While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November."
We’re pretty dang excited about the McRib ourselves, and fans sounding off in the comments definitely also resonate with the joyful news.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!!😍,” one commenter wrote. “Like Cher it's back!!!! Thank the snack gods,” another said.
Other McDonald’s munchers made their desire for the long-gone Snack Wraps to return to menus known.
“We don't want that bullshit bring the snack wrap back,” someone commented. “They need to bring back snack wraps instead 😩,” another follower agreed.
The McDonald’s McRib features a tangy BBQ sauce-slathered piece of seasoned boneless pork topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all on a toasted bun. Over the years, it’s become an elusive McDonald’s menu item that always promises to be gone forever, but it always comes back – because diners love it that much!
The fast food chain hasn’t yet specified which lucky restaurants will experience the McRib this year. Based on what we know, the sandwich will only be available to order in “participating markets by mid-November.”
Is the McRib back 2023?
Yes, after a vague (and seemingly final) ‘Farewell Tour’ in 2022, the McDonald’s McRib is back for 2023 – beginning in November.
When is McDonald's McRib returning?
Based on confirmations from McDonald’s, the McRib will return to “participating markets” in November 2023.
How long is McDonald's keeping the McRib?
No official dates have been released about how long the McRib will last in 2023, but last year, the sandwich seemed to disappear around November 20.
We'll keep you updated on all things McDonald's McRib-related here, in this post. Sign up for our newsletter for more food news!
Craving more? Try making our delectable McDonald's copycat recipes for a taste of fast food at home.
Lead image via McDonald's.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.