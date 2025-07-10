McDonald’s Snack Wraps Are Back On Menus Today (For Just $3!)

At long last, the McDonald’s Snack Wrap has officially returned to menus . That’s right – starting July 10, you can finally indulge in (arguably) their best offering of all time. Available in two tasty flavors , I already know I’ll be ordering the McDonald’s Snack Wrap all summer long.

Scroll on for more details on the Snack Wrap’s official comeback!

What Snack Wrap flavors are available? McDonald's McDonald’s just dropped two “mouth-watering” flavors of the famed Snack Wrap: Ranch and Spicy. The Ranch interaction features a soft tortilla loaded with a crispy strip of McDonald’s chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, and some creamy ranch sauce.

McDonald's While the Ranch flavor definitely leans cooler, the Spicy Snack Wrap kicks things up a notch with a nice serving of spicy pepper sauce. Like the OG Snack Wrap, the Spicy flavor comes with a hearty McCrispy strip, shredded cheese, and lettuce inside a snack-sized tortilla.

How many calories are in a McDonald's Snack Wrap? McDonald's The Ranch Snack Wrap contains 390 calories while the Spicy Snack Wrap has 380.

How much do Snack Wraps cost? McDonald's Both Snack Wraps are priced at $2.99, which maybe makes it a little too easy to stop by your local McDonald’s for a bite. I personally grew up eating Snack Wraps as a convenient meal option and simply cannot wait to get a taste. When I finally sink my teeth into the savory treat, I imagine the taste will be nothing short of nostalgic!

How can I order McDonald's Snack Wraps? McDonald's Both the Ranch and Spicy Snack Wraps will be available to order inside McDonald’s restaurants and drive-thrus or in the McDonald’s app. McDonald's website notes that they’re currently available only at participating McDonald’s locations. Another important thing to know is that delivery prices for the Snack Wrap may be higher than if you order one at restaurants. If you’re keen on that cheap $2.99 price tag, it’s nigh time to head on over to your local Mickey D’s!

