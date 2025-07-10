Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

I’ll take 10, thanks.

McDonald’s Snack Wraps Are Back On Menus Today (For Just $3!)

​McDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025
McDonald's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJul 10, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

At long last, the McDonald’s Snack Wrap has officially returned to menus. That’s right – starting July 10, you can finally indulge in (arguably) their best offering of all time. Available in two tasty flavors, I already know I’ll be ordering the McDonald’s Snack Wrap all summer long.

Scroll on for more details on the Snack Wrap’s official comeback!

What Snack Wrap flavors are available?

\u200bMcDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025

McDonald's

McDonald’s just dropped two “mouth-watering” flavors of the famed Snack Wrap: Ranch and Spicy. The Ranch interaction features a soft tortilla loaded with a crispy strip of McDonald’s chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, and some creamy ranch sauce.

\u200bMcDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025

McDonald's

While the Ranch flavor definitely leans cooler, the Spicy Snack Wrap kicks things up a notch with a nice serving of spicy pepper sauce. Like the OG Snack Wrap, the Spicy flavor comes with a hearty McCrispy strip, shredded cheese, and lettuce inside a snack-sized tortilla.

How many calories are in a McDonald's Snack Wrap?

\u200bMcDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025

McDonald's

The Ranch Snack Wrap contains 390 calories while the Spicy Snack Wrap has 380.

How much do Snack Wraps cost?

\u200bMcDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025

McDonald's

Both Snack Wraps are priced at $2.99, which maybe makes it a little too easy to stop by your local McDonald’s for a bite. I personally grew up eating Snack Wraps as a convenient meal option and simply cannot wait to get a taste. When I finally sink my teeth into the savory treat, I imagine the taste will be nothing short of nostalgic!

How can I order McDonald's Snack Wraps?

\u200bMcDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025

McDonald's

Both the Ranch and Spicy Snack Wraps will be available to order inside McDonald’s restaurants and drive-thrus or in the McDonald’s app. McDonald's website notes that they’re currently available only at participating McDonald’s locations. Another important thing to know is that delivery prices for the Snack Wrap may be higher than if you order one at restaurants. If you’re keen on that cheap $2.99 price tag, it’s nigh time to head on over to your local Mickey D’s!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more tasty tidbits of food news!

food newsmcdonaldsmcdonalds menusnackingfast foodchickenfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

the summer i turned pretty interview steven death theory
Entertainment

Everyone’s Convinced Jenny Han Just Teased This Character's Death In 'TSITP' Season 3

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Split
Celebrity News

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Are All Smiles In Rare Family Photo After Confirming Their Breakup

​McDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

McDonald’s Snack Wraps Are Back On Menus Today (For Just $3!)

Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
Best Beauty Products

The 5 Best (& Well-Reviewed) Moisturizers For Dry Skin On Sale For Prime Day

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit