PSA: Taco Bell Nacho Fries Are Back, This Time With A New Vegan Dipping Sauce
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Just like McDonald’s famous McRib, you never truly know when the Nacho Fries from Taco Bell will turn up on menus. Lucky for us, the beloved snack made its glorious return at the tail-end of last month. Now, thefast foodchain is debuting an all-new Vegan Nacho Sauce on October 12 for delightful, vegan cheese-drenched dipping.
Image via Taco Bell
Taco Bell has grown notorious for their vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu alterations and offerings (like the Vegan Crunchwrap!), so this new plant-based cheese is great news for vegan and non-dairy TB enjoyers. Even greater is the fact that the Nacho Fries are now available to order in a large size for more maximized snacking!
Taco Bell describes their Nacho Fries as “crisp, boldly seasoned fries served with warm nacho cheese sauce.” The fan-favorite menu item is currently available for ordering in two different sizes, with the smaller one retailing for a suggested price of $2.19 and the large selling for $2.99.
The Vegan Nacho Sauce is expected to come to Taco Bell menus on October 12. You can *also* choose to swap the cheese sauces entirely for a variety of other dipping sauces like Spicy Ranch Sauce, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, Guacamole, and more.
nacho fries with vegan nacho sauce are proof we were born in the right generation— Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 28, 2023
Fans appear to be pleased that Taco Bell Nacho Fries are back.
"Passed a taco bell that said "nacho fries now available in large," one X user wrote. "They know what the people want."
"A win for the vegans 🫡 thank you taco bell," a commenter on Instagram said.
Others are making their desire for Nacho Fries as a permanent menu item known.
"Make permanent vegan changes to your menu,' another commenter pleaded. "Please no more limited options. We need a permanent vegan menu at Taco Bell."
"Please make the vegan crunchwrap and vegan nacho cheese permanent items on the menu!" someone else agreed.
Are Nacho Fries still available 2023?
Yes, Nacho Fries are available to order at Taco Bell restaurants and drive-thrus, through the Taco Bell app, or online on their website at tacobell.com.
Are Nacho Fries permanent at Taco Bell?
Nacho Fries have always been available for a limited time at Taco Bell, and sadly the savory snack hasn't been a permanent menu item since their release in 2018.
Lead image via Taco Bell.
