The wait is finally over. McDonald’s is officiallybringing back the Snack Wrap! Fast food fans have been yearning – no, begging – for its return, and after nine long years, the iconic item will hit menus next month. The most exciting part? McDonald’s has confirmed the Snack Wrap is here to stay. As someone who was raised on Snack Wraps (and was absolutely devastated when they were phased out), I’m already marking my calendar for their rightful return.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Snack Wraps coming back to McDonald’s in 2025.

McDonald's McDonald’s announced the Snack Wrap’s return on June 3 with a very short, yet oh-so bold statement from Joe Erlinger, the President of McDonald’s USA: “It’s back.” The chain also shared the release date fans have been waiting for. Snack Wraps will come back to menus July 10!

McDonald's Available soon in two delicious flavors, Spicy and Ranch, Snack Wraps are quite literally the perfect pick-me-up. They’re satisfying, somewhat healthy, and easy to eat on the go. The Spicy Snack Wrap flavor features a “habanero kick” while the Ranch iteration gets its cooler feel from ranch dressing, garlic, and onion. Each wrap is packed to the brim with crispy chicken, lettuce, and cheese for a nice balance in both flavor and texture.

Change.org I can't think of a discontinued fast food item that’s made fans more feral than the McDonald’s Snack Wraps. Seriously – the people fiending for them have made countless social media posts, sent email after email to the McDonald’s team, and even signed petitions to get them back. Alongside their announcement, McDonald’s published snackwrapfiles.com , where you can discover more about the Snack Wrap’s return, including fan reactions and behind-the-scenes content.

