How To Be More Ambitious with Meena Harris
On today's episode, we're joined by Harvard Law grad, Silicon Valley alum, New York Times bestselling author, and Phenomenal founder, Meena Harris. Oh, and she's also the niece of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Her first children's book Kamala and Maya's Big Idea chronicles the inspiring true story of her mother and aunt Kamala's upbringing, and she's got a second book on the way called Ambitious Girl. She's here to teach us all about ambition and to remind us that it's never too late to choose a new path to explore.
