Are We Getting An 'It Starts With Us' Movie? Everything To Know About The 'It Ends With Us' Sequel.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni went viral for saying he didn't want to direct the potential sequel, It Starts With Us, I started thinking about the It Starts With Us movie. Namely, does It Starts With Us have a movie? While we're definitely getting Regretting You and Verity adaptations, the internet's wondering if we'll see Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, and Justin Baldoni onscreen together again — especially after all the It Ends With Us drama. Here's everything you need to know about the sequel, and its potential movie adaptation. Spoilers ahead!
Does It Starts With Us have a movie?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Sony hasn't confirmed we're getting an It Starts With Us movie yet, and it all depends how well It Ends With Us does at the box office! The movie opened on August 9 and made $80 million around the world during its open weekend.
Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios "has the option" for It Starts With Us, but during the premiere for the movie, the actor and director teased that Blake Lively might want to direct the sequel instead.
Colleen Hoover weighed in, saying she loved working with everyone on the project. "Whoever decides to take charge of the next one would do it justice," Colleen Hoover tells ET. "I think they're all in it for the right reasons."
What is It Starts With Us about?
Amazon
The It Starts With Us book, which was published in October 2022, picks up right after the events of It Ends With Us. Lily and Ryle are divorced and co-parenting their daughter together. History repeats itself when Lily reconnects with Altas again, agreeing to go on a date with him, and Ryle is not happy about it.
In addition to Lily, Atlas, and Ryle, Alyssa and Marshall are featured in the story, as well as a few of Atlas' family members we haven't met yet.
While this sequel centers a bit more on a Lily and Atlas instead of Lily and Ryle's relationship, readers should know there is still some violence in the book from Ryle — once toward Lily and once toward Atlas.
Is It Starts With Us a prequel or sequel?
Sony Pictures Releasing
It Starts With Us is a sequel to It Ends With Us. It serves as a new beginning for Atlas and Lily, as well as Atlas and one of his family members.
Who played Atlas in It Ends With Us?
Sony Pictures Releasing
Brandon Sklenar plays Atlas in the It Ends With Us movie, while young Atlas is played by Alex Neustaedter.
Is there a movie to the book It Ends With Us?
Sony Pictures Releasing
Yes, It Ends With Us is in theaters now! And it looks like the movie could start streaming on Netflix this winter.
Are you hoping to see an It Starts With Us movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and check back here for the latest news on the potential sequel!
Lead image via Sony Pictures Releasing
