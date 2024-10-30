Surprise! Scream Queen Melissa Barrera Actually Doesn’t Care About Halloween — Exclusive
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Melissa Barrera's Your Monster might be the perfect unconventional Halloween movie, but the actress actually isn't a huge fan of the holiday. "I'm not a big Halloween person," she told me at the movie's New York premiereon October 24. "Weirdly, I haven't dressed up for Halloween in a long time."
The movie follows Melissa's Laura, who gets dumped after a cancer scare, then finds out her ex has cast another woman in the musical she helped him develop. The cherry on top? When she returns to her childhood home for recovery, she finds a monster living in her closet. Like Lisa Frankenstein, Heathers, and other cult classics before it, Your Monster provides an outlet for female rage — and while I have no doubt it was satisfying to make, it feels almost as satisfying to watch. And we can thank the women involved!
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
"I feel so fortunate that I got to work with all of them in one front," Melissa Barrera says of director Caroline Lindy and costars Kayla Foster and Meghann Fahy a few days after the premiere. "They're so talented and so generous and so lovely and it just kind of felt like working with friends." Despite the fact the group already knew each other, Melissa was welcomed with open arms. "It was such a safe space, you know, it was so safe and unjudgmental and truly collaborative and it was all about propping each other up all the time."
"Even behind the scenes, there were a lot of women too," she says before exclaiming, "Women in film! It's great because also, it's about female rage. It's a story about female rage. So it makes sense that it would be women that have been through this, that understand what it's like, that know what Laura is going through to tell this story."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
I loved seeing Melissa reunite with the cast and crew at the premiere, but this isn't the first time she's formed a bond with a costar. After the release of Scream 6 in 2023, videos of Melissa and her onscreen sister Jenna Ortega laughing during the press tour went viral — and considering how much the moment reminded me of my relationship with my own sister, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to ask about it.
"I was so sick during the whole press," she says. "We were laughing because I would start choking on my cough, so it was hilarious — or I would start laughing and it would make me cough and then I couldn't stop. So yeah, we were laughing a lot during that press run because I was sick as a dog."
Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures
But a relationship with Jenna, and laughing, weren't the only things Melissa went viral for last year. After posting about the Palestinian and Israeli conflict, Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream. Jenna Ortega left the franchise a few days later, citing scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2. Earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Your Monster, Melissa revealed how "grateful" she was for the experience because, in the long, run it helped her "finally figure out who I'm supposed to be." And now that we're at a time of year where people are retrospective, she feels even more grounded in herself — because while others are just now reflecting on the year they've had, she's been reflecting since long before January.
"Everybody's kind of like thinking of like, 'What does the future hold? Like, how do we make it better?' And I have been thinking that for a year," she says. "There's people that have actually been on this journey for way longer, and it's them that we should be thanking for our world not being like over with right now, you know? They're the ones that continue to make changes for the better and to fight for better things for all of us."
"I definitely feel like a changed person. I definitely feel like my priorities are completely different than they were a year ago," she continues. "I see the world through different eyes now, I see people through different eyes. I see the industry through different eyes, and I'm so grateful for that. I'm so grateful for everything that I went through, even though it was really hard, I'm so grateful that I lived it and that I survived it, and that I'm stronger for it. And that I know I have a focus of what I wanna keep doing, not just for me and my career, but like, how can I contribute to the industry and to the world to make it better and safer for everyone?"
Vertical Entertainment
And Your Monster is a beautiful contribution to the industry. I was really struck by the idea of not only confronting your childhood monsters, but befriending them. "I want people to come out of [Your Monster] having had a good time, a good laugh, and just feeling good," she says. "Because I feel like a lot of times you come out of the theater feeling so heavy because movies are so dark [but] that's what Caroline wants with her films. She wants to make movies where people can feel safe in the movie theater."
"Second, I hope that people catch on to the layers of the story and how deep it actually is, and Laura's journey, and the metaphors for how repressed we are," she continues. "And I keep saying women, but it's not necessarily just women, anybody can feel that way. And this idea of befriending the monster in your closet is such a life hack. Imagine not being scared of the thing that scared you in your childhood anymore! Like how liberating and how beautiful to actually fall in love with it and to make peace with it and then be able to go through life fearless like that. I wish that for everyone. So I hope that it makes people think and that they wanna re-watch because there's every time that you watch this movie there, you'll see more of the genius that Caroline injected in like tiny little details."
Vertical Entertainment
And for an actress who went to school for theatre and describes it as her "first love" (not to mention the fact she stunned as Vanessa in 2021's In The Heights), she was more than happy to step back onto the stage...kind of. "It was so fun," she says. "Being able to portray that world so accurately too, we had a lot of actual New York theater people come in and do little one-scene things."
"There are people like [Laura's ex] Jacob out there, there's that nervousness, the tension, the excitement, the anticipation, and it's such a beautiful process," she continues. "I love being able to live vicariously through Laura and live out that dream of the Broadway debut. And I think there's such a stigma against theatre and musicals in film, such, like, a rejection that I don't understand because there used to be a time where every movie was a musical and it was amazing! What happened? But to show another side to it through not full face musical, but a little taste of that in a movie that otherwise is a normal movie, I think for me as a theater nerd, as a musical theater geek, it's great to be able to lure people in and be like, 'Look at this beauty, so cool. Maybe go watch musicals!'"
See Melissa Barrera in Your Monster now! Ready to get in a spooky mood? Check out 42 Spooky Halloween Movies To Stream On Your Next Night In for the ultimate movie marathon.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!