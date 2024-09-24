New 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Trailer Calls Back To Fan-Favorite Season 1 Scene
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Nothing has quite topped the magic of Outer Banks season 1. In fact, one of the hottest takes about the show is that the series should have ended with the first season (although that means we wouldn't have gotten the JJ x Kiara kiss in Outer Banks season 3…so I can't be too mad). A lot of that original magic comes from the fact that the Pogues were actually on the Outer Banks instead of traveling to different places around the world.
There's something about it that captured coming of age and discovering new details about your hometown that felt relatable and made me want to explore MY hometown to see what I could find — and not just because I'm actually from the Outer Banks. So, needless to say, when the season 3 ending revealed season 4 would be back on the OBX, I was more than excited to see what wacky adventures John B, Pope, Kie, Sarah, JJ, and Cleo would get into.
If you're wondering, "Is there an Outer Banks season 4 trailer?," wonder no more! Check out the Outer Banks season 4 trailer below for an idea of what to expect when OBX season 4 part 1 drops on Netflix October 10.
Watch The New 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Trailer
The new Outer Banks trailer offers some extra insight into what we'll see when part 1 drops in just a couple of weeks! The Pogues are back on the OBX but life isn't exactly a vacation, especially when JJ spends all their savings. Now this ragtag group of beach kids are hunting for Blackbeard's treasure, and trying to survive all the scuba diving and dirtbike riding that come along with it.
Fans went crazy in season 1 when Rafe and JJ almost came to blows over Kiara (and Rafe and John B. came to blows over everything else), and after a few seasons of dealing with pirates and gangsters, it look like they're finally coming face to face with each other again.
I'm hoping this finally brings some closure to the absolute disdain they have for each other, and maybe finally reveal if Rafe fell in love with Kiara during her Kook year, which is one of my personal theories about the show.
Watch The First 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Teaser Now
After years of searching, and fighting, the Pogues finally found the gold, which means they can celebrate having a normal life again! But their plans to kick back and relax in “Poguelandia 2.0” are interrupted by some financial troubles — and an offer from Wes Genrette to find Blackbeard's treasure. Now they're in a race against old and new enemies as they have to decide what they're really willing to risk. Because this year, they have everything to lose.
I love seeing our favorite characters back on the beach, gold and all. Plus their own bait, tackle, and charter tour shop to boot! But, like Chase Stokes' John B. says in the Outer Banks season 4 trailer, finding the gold was "just the beginning."
We get a glimpse of everything from JJ and Kiara scuba diving, Pope racing a dirt bike, and Cleo fighting off a bad guy. JJ also throws a punch at whom I can only assume is Rafe after all the drama in Outer Banks season 1 (Do you remember when Rafe and Topper jumped Pope? And then their fight at the movies ended with the entire screen on fire?).
Netflix
I also can't wait to see what the treasure hunt looks like this season. The trailer doesn't show off much of the hunt itself, but we're sure to see even more of the Outer Banks than we've seen before. After all, the Blackbeard really did have hiding spots along the North Carolina coast. Who knows what kind of treasure OBX holds!
Check out You Know The 3 Beverage Rule. Here's The 3 TV Show Rule. for more fun TV content, and see the latest news on Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads to You!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!