'In the Heights' Is The Summer Fashion Inspiration We Need
Warner Bros. Pictures
There are a few reasons why In the Heights, based on the Broadway musical of the same name by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is *the* movie of the summer: amazing songs, inspiring and relatable characters, and all of the summer fashion trends we've been waiting for. But the movie's style cred is about more than just jumping on silhouette or color trends. The aesthetic choices, especially for Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) and Nina (Leslie Grace) are a vehicle for conveying the characters' feelings. Below, we dig into their clothing choices and — we couldn't leave you hanging here — round up the best ways to incorporate a little In the Heights magic into your closet.
"No Me Diga"
Warner Bros. Pictures
Driven and creative, Vanessa longs to move downtown to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer. She incorporates pieces of the world around her into her designs, and is one of the most fashion-forward characters in the film. With Vanessa, it's all about mixing bold prints and colors effortlessly so as to reflect her big dreams.
Get Inspired: Play with lengths and silhouettes (like pairing a crop top with a long-line blazer) to find a look that's totally you.
Printemps Jacket
"Breathe"
Warner Bros. Pictures
Nina feels pressure from everyone around her to succeed, and she returns to the Heights after her freshman year at Stanford with a secret. As she reconnects with the people closest to her, she assures herself that if she can "just breathe," everything will be okay. A cute-yet-easygoing romper in a calming green deftly conveys the peace of mind she's searching for and the relief she experiences now that she's home.
Get Inspired: You might be a little weary of mixing patterns, but we assure you, it works. The secret? Vary pattern sizes, like small flowers and thick stripes.
Cutout Romper
Striped Tee
Floral Romper
"The Club"
Warner Bros. Pictures
Vanessa wears this gorgeous number to the club with Usnavi (Anthony Ramos). Both the vivid color and romantic ruffles suggest excitement for the evening ahead.
Get Inspired: Pick something that makes you feel like a million bucks, and keep your accessories simple so your dress can take center stage.
Seersucker Dress
Beaded Clutch
Floral Mini Dress
Croc Clutch
"When You're Home"
Warner Bros. Pictures
Nina dons this knit tank to reminisce on her childhood and explore the Heights with Benny. The casual look makes sense, because it reflects how comfortable she feels in the familiar surroundings, and the multicolor palette parallels her mix of emotions.
Get Inspired: Use a standout top as your base, then dress it down with jeans and your go-to sneakers, or dress it up with bold jewelry and wedges.
Percy Sweater Tank
"Carnival Del Barrio"
Warner Bros. Pictures
Celebrating the resilience of their people on what seems to be their last day in the neighborhood, Vanessa and Usnavi finally share a dance. Between the two of them, they cover the colors of the Mexican and the Puerto Rican flags, honoring both the actors' and characters' heritage.
Get Inspired: Grab a piece of your favorite loungewear, and pair it with something unexpected. Rock a mesh top with denim, or wear sweatpants with a color block crop top.
Roxanne Crop
Mesh Baby Tee
