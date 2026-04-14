Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour Are Actually Related — And the Timing for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Perfect

So here's an intriguing plot twist for you. As it turns out, Meryl Streep, who portrays the fictionalized version of Anna Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada, is actually related to her! Yes, that’s right. The two forces of nature share DNA. Groundbreaking.

The two recently discovered they are sixth cousins, a fact confirmed by Ancestry on April 2. They share 18th-century ancestors from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Neither seemed all that surprised to discover the news, given how similar the celebrities are. Both Streep and Wintour are known for their enviable talent, ambition, and ability to dazzle fans with their creative work. Both happen to be 76 years old, leading fans to joke that they are essentially the same person but "in a different font."

This jaw-dropping discovery is honestly perfect timing, considering the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada premieres in theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026. Grab your Chanel boots and cerulean sweaters, because we're heading back to Runway.

Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, including plot details, fan reactions, and more.

What Is The Plot For The Devil Wears Prada 2? Things aren't like they used to be at Runway. It's been 20 years, and the powerhouse magazine is facing a steep plummet in readership as traditional print struggles to survive the digital age. But if you thought Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) was coming back as a job-seeker, think again. The sequel's official trailer reveals a high-stakes power struggle: Miranda Priestly is fighting for her career’s survival, and the only person standing in her way is her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). Emily is now a high-powered executive at a luxury group, and Miranda desperately needs her advertising budget to keep Runway afloat.

Getty How Have Fans Reacted? To say fans are excited would be a serious understatement. The film's teaser trailer became the most-viewed comedy trailer in 15 years, racking up a staggering 181.5 million views in its first 24 hours. Between the trailer and the "cousin" reveal, the internet has completely lost it.

Who's in the The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast? MJ Kim/Getty Images Who Stars in The Sequel Movie? The sequel sees the return of the iconic trio—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—alongside Stanley Tucci. The cast also expands to include exciting new faces, such as Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu. The sequel sees the return of the iconic trio—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—alongside Stanley Tucci. The cast also expands to include exciting new faces, such as Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu.

What's your favorite 2000s movie? Let us know in the comments, and follow us on Facebook for more entertainment news!