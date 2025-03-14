Meryl Streep & Martin Short's "Unexpected" Romance Is Allegedly Heating Up

I never thought I'd say this, but Meryl Streep and Martin Short are one of the cutest celebrity couples rumored to be together! I didn't see this coming and I'm certain neither did fans of Only Murders in the Building! It's like they're taking a page from Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam's scripts, but with the added spice of workplace romance. Even though they've yet to confirm what's going on between them, I think something's brewing and I'm not the only one!

When did Meryl Streep & Martin Short start dating? The couple hasn't said anything about the beginning of their relationship, but rumors about them date back to January 2024. Despite being incredibly close at the 81st Golden Globes Awards, Martin's representative shut things down. It was said the two "are just very good friends, nothing more," but their coziness kept suggesting otherwise (via PEOPLE). Page Six shared photos of them arriving to Giorgi Baldi late last year and they even attended a Broadway show together! Grabbing dinner is something friends would do, but lovers are also known for having date nights at restaurants.



Have they said anything about their relationship? Meryl & Martin haven't verbally said much about their relationship, but apparently a source has intel about how they feel. "Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all around positive person. She loves being around him," this anonymous person allegedly told Page Six. Shortly after this admission, the source said the couple wasn't "looking for a relationship when they started dating," but loved ones "approve" of them being together. If you ask us, the best romances are ones that come as a surprise to both partners!

Who were they married to before? Everyone was shocked to learn Meryl Streep and her ex-husband Don Gummer hadn't been together for "6 years," in 2023 (via PEOPLE). They would've bee celebrating 45 years of wedded bliss, but things ended well before they could do so. Meryl's rep said, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." As for Martin Short, he became a widower when his wife Nancy Dolman passed away in 2010 (via Newsweek). The outlet recalls a prior interview between the actor and The Hollywood Reporter where he said, "It was absolutely horrible, obviously, and as sad as anything." However he told his kids, "'I believe Mom has zoomed into our souls.'"

