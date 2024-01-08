The Best Looks From The 81st Golden Globe Awards In 2024
The 81st Golden Globe Awards are here, and we couldn't be happier to see these stunning red carpet looks! From the red trend and rosettes to bows and bright pastels, everyone brought their fashion A-game for SURE. Here are our favorite fabulous moments from top of awards season.
Julia Garner
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Her performances are fab, but some how this look is even better! We love these silver tones paired with the plunging neckline on Julia Garner. Add the mixed metals with the gold jewelry, and boom! You've got quite a look!
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld is giving Old Hollywood Glam at it's finest! The gloves are such an elegant touch!
Elle Fanning
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elle Fanning always looks like a princess, and this gown is no exception. The bow trend looks great on you, Elle!
Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Red is all the rage right now, and Ayo Edebiri is really making it work! The train adds just enough drama to this simple silhouette!
Camilla Morrone
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Camilla Morrone is pretty in pale, pastel pink! This shawl adds such a lovely element to her look, too!
Cailee Spaeny
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cailee Spaeny is giving girly, she's giving grace, she's giving GORGEOUS. This pretty little print is perfect with her almost tea-length dress, making her look dainty and distinguished.
Taylor Swift
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Taylor Swift has a big reputation for looking absolutely amazing on red carpets, and this shimmering green moment everything we could want from her and more...and by more, we're really hoping it means Reputation (Taylor's Version)!
Brie Larson
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brie Larson looks like a lovely modern housewife — and no, I don't mean the Bravo ones. Let's hope to see more light lavender on carpets this year!
Jennifer Lopez
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez is always pulling off a LOOK. Though she wasn't directly inspired by Barbie, per her carpet interview, we think Jenny from the Block is definitely channeling some Barbie-core!
Janelle James
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The daring drama of this billowing cape totally brilliant. Not only does Janelle James look great, but her 'fit matches her beautifully bold personality!
Rachel Brosnahan
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Some people may say that Rachel Brosnahan looks...marvelous! 😘 All jokes aside, this red hair bow is beyond!
Meryl Streep
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
I mean, it's Meryl Streep. Need we say more?
Dua Lipa
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
I think this may be Dua Lipa's best look yet! I hope she dances the night away in her glamorous gown!
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
You may not be able to tell from the picture, but Jennifer Lawrence is rocking blue velvet tonight! While we've seen many light and bright looks, I love how classic and moody this dress is.
Ali Wong
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
No beef whatsoever with this lovely white gown on Ali Wong! Paired with silver tones and her signature glasses, she looks so pretty!
