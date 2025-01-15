Every Character Returning For '1923' Season 2
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After a two-year wait, 1923 season 2 is finally just over a month away from being on our screens. While we have a lot of questions about what will happen to the Duttons, Teonna, and the Yellowstone ranch, there's one thing we know for certain: this show wouldn't be the same without its cast.
Here's the full list of 1923 season 2 characters, from Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton to Brandon Sklenar's Spencer Dutton.
1. Harrison Ford As Jacob Dutton
Christopher Saunders/Paramount+
Icon Harrison Ford plays patriarch Jacob Dutton, brother to 1883's James Dutton (meaning he's Spencer's uncle) and Cara's husband.
2. Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Helen Mirren stars as Jacob's wife Cara Dutton, who's totally capable of holding down the fort at the Yellowstone ranch — and writes to tell Spencer at the end of season 1 they need him to come home.
3. Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar returns in 1923 season 2 as Spencer Dutton, the younger brother of Elsa and John from 1883. He's a soldier-turned-hunter in Africa who meets Alexandra on a job before learning the ranch is in jeopardy.
4. Julia Schlaepfer as Alex Dutton
Lo Smith/Paramount+
Julia Schlaepfer's Alex Dutton quickly falls for Spencer after their first meeting (ditching her fiancé Arthur in the process), and joins him on his adventure. After they're called back to Montana, Alex and Spencer get separated when they cross paths with Arthur, and a duel with Spencer leads to Arthur's death.
5. Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Darren Man plays Jack Dutton, Jacob's great-nephew (and Spencer's nephew) who lives on the ranch with Jacob, Cara, and his new wife Elizabeth.
6. Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Dutton
Christopher Saunders/Paramount+
Elizabeth Dutton is Jack's wife and is played by Michelle Randolph (who you'll recognize from Landman!). They're madly in love and conceive their first child during the first season, but Elizabeth miscarries in the season finale.
7. Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Aminah Nieves returns in 1923 season 2 as Teonna Rainwater, who's just escaped the abusive Catholic boarding school that took her from her family. Finally reunited with her father and her friend Pete, it looks like Teonna is finally safe.
8. Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis
Trae Patton/Paramount+
1923 season 2 also includes Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, foreman for the Yellowstone ranch who gets jumped by the police at the end of season 1 after Whitfield and Banner go after the Duttons.
9. Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
Christopher Saunders/Paramount+
Jerome Flynn's Banner Creighton is set on bringing the Duttons down, and now that he's out of prison, he's ready for round 2.
10. Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
1923 season 2 (unfortunately) stars Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud (I'm sure Sebastian is great, but I literally hate this character), who's hunting Teonna.
11. Isabel May as Elsa Dutton
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
1883's Elsa Dutton (played by Isabel May) returns for 1923 season 2 as the narrator looking over the story — and her family.
12. Andy Dispensa as Luca
5&2 Productions
Our new 1923 season 2 character is Luca (played by The Chosen's Andy Dispensa), who's “a young man working in the engine room of a merchant ship," so he's sure to cross paths with Spencer.
Which 1923 season 2 characters are you most excited to see again?
