OMG, Miley Cyrus Is Engaged!

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando are engaged! The couple, who have been dating since 2021, showed up to the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in LA on December 1 in honor of Miley's new song "Dream As One," which is featured in the film. And Miley was wearing a new piece of jewelry on the red carpet: a ring on THAT finger! Here's everything we know.

Is Miley Cyrus engaged?

After the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere, a source told People that Miley Cyrus (33) and Maxx Morando (27) are engaged.

The two met on a blind date, which I love! "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," Miley told British Vogue in 2023. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

And in 2024, a source told People that Miley and Maxx had moved in together. "Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy," they said. "She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Miley went on to tell Harper's Bazaar just how similar they are. “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously." I'm obsessed with them.