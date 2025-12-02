OMG, Miley Cyrus Is Engaged!

Congrats to the happy couple! 💍
Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Are Engaged!
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando are engaged! The couple, who have been dating since 2021, showed up to the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in LA on December 1 in honor of Miley's new song "Dream As One," which is featured in the film. And Miley was wearing a new piece of jewelry on the red carpet: a ring on THAT finger! Here's everything we know.
Keep reading for the latest news on Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus' engagement!
Is Miley Cyrus engaged?
After the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere, a source told People that Miley Cyrus (33) and Maxx Morando (27) are engaged.
The two met on a blind date, which I love! "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," Miley told British Vogue in 2023. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"
And in 2024, a source told People that Miley and Maxx had moved in together. "Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy," they said. "She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”
Miley went on to tell Harper's Bazaar just how similar they are. “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously." I'm obsessed with them.
What does Miley Cyrus' engagement ring look like?
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are now engaged.— Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2025
Miley Cyrus' new ring is a gorgeous, thick gold band with a diamond in the center. It's a beautiful mix of old school and contemporary, and it feels like the perfect mix for Miley. Designer Jacquie Aiche's rep Francesca Consulting confirmed the ring is a "a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band," according to People.
When did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get engaged?
Francis Specker/CBS
While this appears to be the first time Miley's worn the ring on a red carpet, Deux Moi claims Miley started wearing the ring in mid-November.
What is the age difference between Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus?
Francis Specker/CBS
Miley Cyrus, who was born on November 23, 1992, is 33 years old, while Maxx Morando (born November 16, 1998) is 27.
