Everything We Know About 'Avatar: Fire And Ash' — Including Miley Cyrus' New Song

Avatar: Fire and Ash looks like an incredible addition to the Avatar franchise, but a new announcement from Disney makes me even more excited for the threequel than before: Miley Cyrus is going to record the new movie's song! The singer's iconic voice and her edgy singularity is the perfect choice for a movie all about fire and power. I simply cannot wait.

Here's everything you need to know about Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What is Miley Cyrus' song called? Miley Cyrus is recording a new song for the movie called "Dream as One." Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen also collaborated on the music and lyrics. "Honored to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt," Miley wrote on Instagram. "Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me. Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true."

What is Avatar: Fire and Ash about? The new Avatar movie finds the Sully family meeting with different Na'vi and facing a variety of new challenges (because honestly, it wouldn't be an Avatar movie if Jake and the family didn't get into some kind of trouble). But the most surprising detail of all? It looks like there could be a way for humans to live in their world without needing oxygen — which could change absolutely everything. "I knew that Avatar would be all-consuming, and it has been. When I set down that path, a reasonable projection was eight to 10 years to get it all written and do movie two and movie three together and get them out," James Cameron tells AP. "But it’s actually turned out to be more than that. It was a major commitment and decision to make for me as a life choice. But the Avatar movies reach people and they reach people with positive messaging. Not just positive about the environment but positive from the standpoint of humanity, empathy, spirituality, our connection to each other. And they’re beautiful. There’s a kind of magnetic draw into the film. It almost feels like it’s being pulled out of the audience’s dreams and subconscious state." "In movie three because we show Na’vi who have kind of fallen from grace and are adversarial with other Na’vi. I think one of the reasons Avatar has been successful in all markets around the world is because everybody is in a family or wishes they were in a family," he continues. "They have their ties. They have their tribes. They have their connections. And that’s what these films are about. What would you risk everything for?"

Where can I watch Avatar: Fire and Ash? 20th Century Studios Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming to theaters on December 19, 2025.

Will Jake Sully be in Avatar: Fire and Ash? 20th Century Studios Yes, Jake Sully — and the full Sully family — are back for the third Avatar movie.

Who else is in the Avatar: Fire and Ash cast? 20th Century Studios The full Avatar: Fire and Ash cast includes: Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

as Jake Sully Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

as Neytiri Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

as Kiri Oona Chaplin as Varang

as Varang Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

as Tonowari Bailey Bass as Reya

as Reya Kate Winslet as Ronal

as Ronal Britain Dalton as Lo'ak

as Lo'ak Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey

as Tuktirey Jack Champion as Spider Socorro

as Spider Socorro Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

as Colonel Miles Quaritch Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

as Parker Selfridge Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman

as Dr. Norm Spellman CCH Pounder as Mo'at

as Mo'at Edie Falco as Frances Ardmore

as Frances Ardmore Brendan Cowell as Mick Scoresby

as Mick Scoresby Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin

as Dr. Ian Garvin Filip Geljo as Ao'nung

as Ao'nung Duane Evans, Jr. as Rotxo

as Rotxo Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel

as Dr. Max Patel Matt Gerald as Lyle Wainfleet

as Lyle Wainfleet David Thewlis as Peylak

How long will be Avatar: Fire and Ash? 20th Century Studios Avatar: Fire and Ash is a whopping 3 hours and 12 minutes, so definitely make sure you use the bathroom beforehand, and grab all the snacks you might need!

Why is Avatar 3 called Fire and Ash? 20th Century Studios Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces us to brand new Na'vi people who claim that fire is the purest element on earth. Fire and ash are clearly an integral part of their local culture, but from a franchise perspective, it's the perfect follow-up to Avatar: The Way of Water, especially if James Cameron wants to incorporate all the elements into the film series.

