From 'Enola Holmes' To 'Godzilla': Where To Watch Millie Bobby Brown Next!

Eleven's fate at the end of Stranger Things is totally up for fan interpretation (regardless of whether you bought into the Conformity Gate theory), but the good news is that there are plenty of projects that feature Millie Bobby Brown! So you can see the actress in a bunch of different projects before you watch Stranger Things for the hundredth time.

Keep reading for all the Millie Bobby Brown movies you can stream right now.

Enola Holmes Movies — Stream on Netflix Alex Bailey/Netflix This Mille Bobby Brown movie trilogy (the third movie is coming so soon!) features MBB as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister who finds herself in the middle of quite a few mysteries.

The Electric State — Stream on Netflix Paul Abell/Netflix The Electric State finds Milly Bobby Brown's Michelle on an adventure to find her little brother, joined by a robot and Chris Pratt. Sounds like an adventure to me.

Damsel — Stream on Netflix Netflix What can I say? Our girl loves Netflix. This Millie Bobby Brown movie reimagines the classic fairytale by putting Elodie into a life-or-death situation when her royal marriage turns out to be a royal trap.

Godzilla: King of Monsters — Stream on HBO Max Warner Bros. Pictures Forget Vecna: this movie finds its heroes facing off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Talk about scary — that is not my idea of a fun adventure.

Godzilla vs. Kong — Stream on HBO Max Warner Bros. Pictures And in the Godzilla sequel, the big bad monster is up against King Kong for the ultimate monster movie mashup. If you're an action fan, then this is one Millie Bobby Brown movie you don't want to miss!

