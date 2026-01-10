Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

There are plenty of titles to pick from.🍿

From 'Enola Holmes' To 'Godzilla': Where To Watch Millie Bobby Brown Next!

millie bobby brown movies to watch after stranger things
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 10, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Eleven's fate at the end of Stranger Things is totally up for fan interpretation (regardless of whether you bought into the Conformity Gate theory), but the good news is that there are plenty of projects that feature Millie Bobby Brown! So you can see the actress in a bunch of different projects before you watch Stranger Things for the hundredth time.

Keep reading for all the Millie Bobby Brown movies you can stream right now.

Enola Holmes Movies — Stream on Netflix

enola holmes 3

Alex Bailey/Netflix

This Mille Bobby Brown movie trilogy (the third movie is coming so soon!) features MBB as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister who finds herself in the middle of quite a few mysteries.

The Electric State — Stream on Netflix

the electric state

Paul Abell/Netflix

The Electric State finds Milly Bobby Brown's Michelle on an adventure to find her little brother, joined by a robot and Chris Pratt. Sounds like an adventure to me.

Damsel — Stream on Netflix

millie bobby brown movies damsel

Netflix

What can I say? Our girl loves Netflix. This Millie Bobby Brown movie reimagines the classic fairytale by putting Elodie into a life-or-death situation when her royal marriage turns out to be a royal trap.

Godzilla: King of Monsters — Stream on HBO Max

godzilla king of monsters

Warner Bros. Pictures

Forget Vecna: this movie finds its heroes facing off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Talk about scary — that is not my idea of a fun adventure.

Godzilla vs. Kong — Stream on HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong

Warner Bros. Pictures

And in the Godzilla sequel, the big bad monster is up against King Kong for the ultimate monster movie mashup. If you're an action fan, then this is one Millie Bobby Brown movie you don't want to miss!

Tell us your favorite Millie Bobby Brown movie on Facebook and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more TV news!

entertainment millie bobby brown pop culture stranger things movies

The Latest

new netflix shows january 2026
TV

The 5 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In January 2026

britbox shows january 2026
TV

The 5 Best BritBox Shows To Watch In January 2026

The Best Poppy And Alex Moments From 'People We Meet On Vacation'
Movies

The Best Poppy And Alex Moments From 'People We Meet On Vacation'

Vintage Bobbin Side Table From Anthropologie's January 2026 Home Collection
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

8 New Anthropologie Home Arrivals To Give Your Space A 'Soft' Reset For 2026

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit