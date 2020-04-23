Whitney Stewart is an award-winning children's book author of fiction and nonfiction books and products for kids, including Mindful Kids and the Mindful Tots series, published by Barefoot Books. She puts her heart, mind and feet into her work. She has trekked in a Himalayan snowstorm with Sir Edmund Hillary, climbed to remote Buddhist monasteries in Tibet, interviewed the Dalai Lama in India and sat for days in meditation retreats. When she is not writing or traveling, she teaches mindfulness and meditation to kids. You can find Stewart's books at www.barefootbooks.com, on her website, or wherever you buy books.