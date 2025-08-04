Um, Jenny Han's Been Teasing Belly's Endgame This Whole Time

Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty books!

It's the age-old question for The Summer I Turned Pretty fans: will Belly choose Jeremiah or Conrad? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 showed us how much of a connection she has with both brothers (even if Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah both say there's one clear winner). Well, book fans might already know who Belly ends up with (assuming Jenny Han keeps the same ending), but there's one detail that could prove the answer for the show has been in front of our faces the whole time.

Here's a The Summer I Turned Pretty theory that could prove Belly and Conrad were always going to end up together in the Prime Video show.

Prime Video TSITP fans know that in the book, Belly and Jeremiah don't go through with their wedding, and that Belly marries Conrad instead. I'm totally expecting this to be the route the show takes as well (especially with all the clues we got in season 2), and there's actually one detail you might have missed that proves Belly and Conrad were always meant to be. In addition to infinity, of course. From the very beginning, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has had one consistent detail in all its marketing: Conrad is looking at Belly. Yep, in every single cast poster, Belly's looking at the audience (with looks that range from wistful to mournful to contemplative), but while Jeremiah also gazes deep into our soul, Conrad's always looking at the most important person to him: Belly.

Erika Doss/Prime Video (Not to mention in this photo from the show, Belly isn't centered; she naturally gravitates to Conrad.)

Prime Video "In every single photo, Conrad's looking at Belly," Brit + Co reporter Kayla Walden says. Even in the poster where Jeremiah's kissing Belly's cheek, "his eyes are closed, proving once again that his focus is not on her." Susannah and Laurel might know that Conrad is Belly's sun, but she's also the absolute center of his world. "I feel like this just proves Conrad is always focused on Belly and will, in the end, be endgame for her," Kayla continues. "Although I do believe Jeremiah does love her, I don't think he's focused solely on her." Plus, there's the "loving him was red" of it all.

Prime Video Plus, in the newest poster for the show — featuring the cast in their wedding outfits — the boys' poses are pretty suspicious. "Jere doesng have a ring on his left hand in the first picture and Conrad's hand is hidden," one user commented on the video. But don't worry Jeremiah lovers. There's a pretty popular theory that he won't end the show on his own. "I think Jere and Redbird might end up together," another user says. We'll have to wait until the finale on September 17 to find out!

