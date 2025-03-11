Surprise, Mold May Be Growing In Your Face Wash — Here's How To Tell

So, you've stopped asking "does makeup expire" and have become a pro at spotting unhealthy particles churning in your foundation. We're proud of you, but this TikTok video suggests there's two more things you're likely overlooking: your face wash and the mold that could be growing in it *insert music from Psycho.* If anything should be considered icky, it's this.

Usually we like to make a funny joke, but we've been telling our trusted cleanser we're not pleased with its sneaky potential to betray us. It's a good thing cosmetic dermatologist Courtney Allen , FNP-C is here to ease our fears! She's the founder of Canvas Skin (recently named Nashville’s top skincare center) who has over 10 years of skincare experience so her advice is one we can rely on!

Learn about why mold develops and what you can do before it makes your skin go haywire

I'm clueless. What causes mold to grow in face wash? Tiger Lily/Pexels dark spots, and extreme oiliness, right? Great, because it means we're confused about how mold can destroy the thing designed to help our skin. Thankfully, Allen has the answer to our burning question! We can agree face wash is meant to tackle skincare concerns like acne,, and extreme oiliness, right? Great, because it means we're confused about how mold can destroy the thing designed to help our skin. Thankfully, Allen has the answer to our burning question! She says, "Mold can develop in face wash due to exposure to moisture, improper storage, expired preservatives, or contamination from dirty hands or water." If this made you question how you're currently storing your face wash, you're not alone! Concerning preservatives, she said "most skincare products have preservatives to prevent microbial growth," but they're going to eventually "degrade." The only way Allen feels this is preventably is for us to "check expiration dates and replace face wash every 6-12 months (or sooner if it lacks preservatives or is organic)."

Noted, but how can I tell what the mold will look like? Cora Pursley/Dupe Photos We've probably seen mold growing on old fruit or food we've left uncovered in the refrigerator, but does it look the same in face wash? Allen says, "Mold in face wash may appear as discoloration (black, green, or white spots), texture changes (clumping or separation), or an unusual smell (musty or sour)." Now that we think about it, we've used face washes in the past that looked like it was separating or had an awful smell whenever we used it. It just never occurred to us that they could've had mold in them! The bottom line, Allen says, is "any change in consistency or scent should be a red flag!"

How would moldy face wash affect my skin? Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Imagine you think you've hit the jackpot because you found face wash that was hidden behind other beauty products under your skin. Without checking the expiration date, you eagerly start using it only to experience confusion when you have an allergic reaction. The reason your skin's unhappy is because "using a mold-contaminated face wash can lead to skin irritation, breakouts, rashes, fungal infections, or worsening of conditions like eczema, according to Allen. Why? It's all "due to exposure to harmful bacteria and fungi," she adds. Oh and if you have sensitive skin? She feels you're "especially at risk."

What should I do if I notice a problem with my face wash? KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels Stop, drop and roll! Just kidding — that's not the answer in this situation. Allen's advice is a little more than a suggestion, however. "Immediately stop using it, discard the product, and sanitize the area where it was stored," she advises. But this isn't the time to get to the internal root of the problem. "Avoid trying to 'scoop out' the mold, as contamination spreads deeper than what’s visible," she mentions. If there's a chance you're experience irritation in the wake of finding mold in your face wash, Allen doesn't think your life will never be the same. Instead, she wants you to "wash the face with a gentle cleanser and apply a soothing, fragrance-free moisturizer." In other words, keep it simple post-exposure to mold!

Kaboompics.com/Pexels To be on the safe side, you should always stop using beauty products if you notice they're irritating your skin. It could be that the ingredients are too harsh OR mold has secretly found its way inside your daily cleanser. But as long as you follow Allen's advice, you'll be okay!

