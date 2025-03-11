Banish the ick for good!
Surprise, Mold May Be Growing In Your Face Wash — Here's How To Tell
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
So, you've stopped asking "does makeup expire" and have become a pro at spotting unhealthy particles churning in your foundation. We're proud of you, but this TikTok video suggests there's two more things you're likely overlooking: your face wash and the mold that could be growing in it *insert music from Psycho.* If anything should be considered icky, it's this.
Usually we like to make a funny joke, but we've been telling our trusted cleanser we're not pleased with its sneaky potential to betray us. It's a good thing cosmetic dermatologist Courtney Allen, FNP-C is here to ease our fears! She's the founder of Canvas Skin (recently named Nashville’s top skincare center) who has over 10 years of skincare experience so her advice is one we can rely on!
Learn about why mold develops and what you can do before it makes your skin go haywire
I'm clueless. What causes mold to grow in face wash?
Tiger Lily/Pexels
Concerning preservatives, she said "most skincare products have preservatives to prevent microbial growth," but they're going to eventually "degrade." The only way Allen feels this is preventably is for us to "check expiration dates and replace face wash every 6-12 months (or sooner if it lacks preservatives or is organic)."
Noted, but how can I tell what the mold will look like?
Cora Pursley/Dupe Photos
We've probably seen mold growing on old fruit or food we've left uncovered in the refrigerator, but does it look the same in face wash? Allen says, "Mold in face wash may appear as discoloration (black, green, or white spots), texture changes (clumping or separation), or an unusual smell (musty or sour)."
Now that we think about it, we've used face washes in the past that looked like it was separating or had an awful smell whenever we used it. It just never occurred to us that they could've had mold in them!
The bottom line, Allen says, is "any change in consistency or scent should be a red flag!"
How would moldy face wash affect my skin?
Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
What should I do if I notice a problem with my face wash?
KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels
Stop, drop and roll! Just kidding — that's not the answer in this situation. Allen's advice is a little more than a suggestion, however. "Immediately stop using it, discard the product, and sanitize the area where it was stored," she advises. But this isn't the time to get to the internal root of the problem. "Avoid trying to 'scoop out' the mold, as contamination spreads deeper than what’s visible," she mentions.
If there's a chance you're experience irritation in the wake of finding mold in your face wash, Allen doesn't think your life will never be the same. Instead, she wants you to "wash the face with a gentle cleanser and apply a soothing, fragrance-free moisturizer."
In other words, keep it simple post-exposure to mold!
Kaboompics.com/Pexels
To be on the safe side, you should always stop using beauty products if you notice they're irritating your skin. It could be that the ingredients are too harsh OR mold has secretly found its way inside your daily cleanser. But as long as you follow Allen's advice, you'll be okay!
