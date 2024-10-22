Does Makeup Expire? 9 Products You Should Toss ASAP, According To Experts
We've been talking about discovering the best drugstore mascaras, matte lipsticks and brow gels, but did you know you're supposed to replace your makeup products annually? This is one of those things TikTok gets right because beauty doesn't have an immortal shelf life. If you're getting the ick thinking about that trusty concealer you've used the last few years, we don't blame you!
Before you start rage or panic-cleaning, I chatted with the experts to understand what to replace — and when you should replace them! After hearing from Shawnelle Prestidge (Makeup Artist and Founder/CEO of PRESTIDGE beauté) and Joey Healy(Advanced Esthetican and Founder of Joey Healy Eyebrow Collection), I feel way more confident with my beauty cabinet. Here's what you need to know!
TL;DR
- You can find a product's PAO (period after opening) date — AKA expiration date — on the back of the packaging.
- Mascaras and eyeliners have the shortest shelf lives, and they should be replaced around every 3 months.
- Foundation and concealers should be replaced once a year.
- Lipsticks can be replaced once a year, but lip glosses can last up to 18 months.
- Powder-based products can last a year and a half to two years.
- Nail polishes are good for up to three years.
- Fragrances start to break down after five years.
How can someone check the expiration date for their makeup?
How many times have you picked up your order from Sephora or Ulta without looking at every detail of your makeup products? We're guilty of being more concerned about adding something to our routine too so don't feel like you're being called out! If you're not 100% sure how to start being mindful about something's shelf life, Prestidge and Healy want to let you in on a little secret.
"It's actually pretty simple. There's something called a PAO symbol, which stands for 'period after opening.' You'll find it on the exterior of makeup products — sometimes on the product itself but always on the box," he says. Wondering what it looks like? Healy says, "The PAO symbol looks like a small jar with a number followed by the letter 'M,' which stands for months. For example, '3M' means three months, '6M' means six months, and '12M' means twelve months."
Prestidge also adds, "Brands often print batch codes that consumers can input into websites like CheckCosmetic to determine the production date." If you've yet to open your product, Healy says "A good rule of thumb is to assume it will last about twice as long. So, if the PAO says '6M,' the product is good for six months after opening and likely up to twelve months if unopened."
Do some makeup products have a longer shelf life than others?
Based on what Healy shares, it's evident different makeup products have longer shelf lives than others, and there are plenty of different factors that determine why. "Products like mascara and eyeliner, which are used around the eyes and tend to be liquids or creams, typically have the shortest shelf life due to their risk of bacterial growth. You should replace them every three months," he says. Excuse us while we collectively clutch our pearls.
Now that we've caught our breath, we can breathe a sigh of relief because Healy says that's the only products we have to replace a little quicker. "Foundation and concealer, which are also liquids, can usually last up to a year. Lipstick is good for about a year, while lip gloss can last around 18 months," he shares. Still, Prestidge feels you should be especially mindful of liquid and cream products because their shorter lifespans are attributed to "their high water content which fosters bacteria."
For those of us who love other face products, we have an even longer time to replace them. "Powders, like brow powders, bronzers, and blushes, have a much longer shelf life — usually a year and a half to two years," Healy explains. Prestidge says this is because "they contain fewer ingredients prone to bacterial growth." And for good measure, Healy shares we can keep nail polish for "three years before it becomes dry and clumpy," and fragrances for "five years before they start to break down."
What are the top signs it's time to replace makeup?
Not always good at keeping track of when you bought your makeup? No worries — there are some key signs you can recognize that your makeup is likely expired. Healy points out you'll be able to see that "the formula may have shifted or separated, or the product may have dried." More often than not, both he and Prestidge agree expired products will often smell rancid. "For example, brow gel can smell musty if it's been sitting unused for a year. If you're unsure, it's better to throw it out," encourages Healy.
Not only that, but Prestidge says to pay attention to your product's color. "If the product's color shifts, it's a a sign it's degraded," she says. Also, your skin will let you know when expired products are irritating it. "If you notice itching, redness, or breakouts after using a product, it might be expired, she alerts.
To avoid this, go an extra step further by using a "label maker to note the purchase date on your products, or keep a record in your phone," suggests Healy. This will help lessen the chance you're using something that's full of harmful bacteria.
What can happen if someone keeps using expired makeup?
There are some things we'd love for you to be rebellious about, but using old makeup isn't one of them. Healy feels the same way and says, "Using expired makeup increases your risk of infection and irritation, which can lead to unsanitary conditions and even bacterial contamination."
The last thing we want is for you to get sick because you didn't want to let go of something. While symptoms may not always be as severe — Prestige says you could see allergic reactions, redness, or acne — Healy reminds us that "at the worst, it could result in serious infections that require treatment." This could look like developing styes or pink eye if you're "using old mascara or eyeliner," according to Prestidge.
Plus, your makeup won't give you the look you're going for if it's expired. "Expired products may no longer perform as intended, compromising coverage, color, or longevity," she says. Healy's ultimate advice? "Always be cautious, check for the PAO symbol, and replace products when needed."
Beauty Products You Need To Replace Every 3 Months
Amazon
Lancôme Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara
If you're going to replace your mascara, you need a comparable alternative that's going to give your lashes the length and volume you're used to having. Be sure to add this one to your cart today!
Amazon
Urban Decay Glide-On Eye Pencil
Knowing that eyeliners go near your precious eyes, you'll want something that has a waterproof and smudge-proof formula like Urban Decay's Glide-On Pencil. You'll get up to 24 hours of wear that'll make you glad you decided to go for this option.
Beauty Products To Replace Every One To Two Years
Amazon
ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation
If you're going to wear foundation, you should opt for something that feels like your skin. The medium coverage feels weightless and has a good dose of niacinamide and allantoin in it to help improve your texture over time.
Amazon
e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer
Get all the benefits of a high quality concealer without the luxury price with this $7 formula. It's hydrating so you're less likely to experience any creasing when you're trying to set it with your favorite powder.
Amazon
Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick
Give those lips a boost of color with Revlon's ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick! You're going to get the best wear out of this no-transfer shade that has powerful pigment that doesn't cost more than $15.
Amazon
NYX Professional Makeup Fat Lip Oil
Want juicy lips that don't feel sticky? You have to get this fat lip oil. You'll get up to 12 hours of wear that doesn't require you to reapply it which sounds like the very thing we could all use.
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder
Headed to an event and want an airbrushed look that makes jaws drop? You'll be hard-pressed not to have this pancake-type powder. It visibly minimizes your pores while also soaking up excess oils.
Amazon
Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer
This yummy bronzer had us at hypoallergenic. It's going to give you a sun-kissed glow that'll make people wonder if you've been vacationing during colder months, but you don't have to share your inexpensive secret if you don't want to.
Amazon
Covergirl Trublend So Flushed Blush
You need a blush that's going to work with your makeup and not against it. Instead of spending a fortune on something you're not sure will work, give Covergirl's Trublend product a spin. You'll get amazing pigment that lasts throughout the day and won't irritate your skin.
Browse our Amazon Storefront for more fun beauty buys!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- The Average Woman Owns *This* Much Makeup ›
- I Wore One Makeup Product for a Week and Here’s What Happened ›
- This Clean Beauty Line Saved Me From Breakouts — Here's My Full Review ›
- The NYX Fat Lip Oil Has Taken Over My Group Chat ›
- This $12 Foundation Scored Me Major Compliments ›
- This $17 Glittery Liquid Eyeshadow Gets Me So Many Compliments ›
- I Finally Found The Best Long-Wearing Setting Spray That Doesn’t Trigger Breakouts ›
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.