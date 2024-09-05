I Asked Dermatologists About The Best Face Cleanser & This Affordable Brand Came Up 3 Times
I’ve probably tried 7 different cleansers this year alone. Of the ones I’ve tested, I really love Tower 28’s SOS Gel Cleanser and COSRX’s Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, but I know others hold way different opinions about them. That got me wondering, what’s really the best face cleanser out there? Is there a standout product that experts recommend? I got to work and connected with Dr. Michele Green, Board-Certified NYC Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dr. Yoram Harth, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director ofMDacne.
Turns out, the answer for the best face cleanser isn’t that simple (even though we all want it to be). The best product for my skin isn’t what’s going to be the best for someone else’s skin, and that’s because skin types vary from person to person.
“The best facial cleanser will be unique for each individual, depending on their skin concerns,” says Dr. Green. “For example, people with sensitive skin will benefit from a gentler, hydrating cleanser compared to people with acne-prone skin who will benefit from an exfoliating cleanser with active ingredients.”
Ideally, facial cleansers should “effectively clean while maintaining your skin’s natural balance,” according to Dr. Harth. “Selecting a product that suits your skin type and concerns is key to achieving optimal skincare results.”
As a quick guide, here’s what to look for in a cleanser according to your skin type:
- Normal skin: free from fragrances, moisturizing ingredients
- Oily skin: salicylic acid and glycolic acid (AHAs and BHAs)
- Dry skin: creamy formula, moisturizing ingredients
- Sensitive skin: creamy formula, free from fragrances, moisturizing ingredients
No matter your skin type, it’s important to avoid cleansers with fragrances and irritating ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate (also known as SLS), says Dr. Green.
“SLS can cause perioral dermatitis, a red, bumpy rash around the mouth and cheeks. Due to their irritating nature, people should also avoid products with fragrances when purchasing a facial cleanser.”
Below, find the best cleansers for all skin types, per expert recommendation. One brand came out on top for its ability to cleanse a wide range of skin types!
Cleansers For Normal Skin
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
“This gentle cleanser is perfect for all skin types," says Dr. Green. "It contains vitamin B5 and allantoin, which are moisturizing and non-irritating for dry skin.”
Skinceuticals Soothing Cleanser
“This calming facial cleanser is a great option for everyone," says Dr. Green. "The cleanser is sulfate-free and fragrance-free, making it a gentle yet effective cleanser. It is formulated with a peptide surfactant and a 22% concentration combining sorbitol, glycerin, orchid extract, and cucumber extract to remove impurities while soothing and comforting gently.”
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser
Dr. Harth says it's important to use a "balanced, gentle cleanser that maintains hydration," which is why this CeraVe pick stands out. "This is a non-foaming option that preserves the skin’s natural barrier with ceramides and hyaluronic acid,” he notes.
Cleansers For Oily Skin
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
“Formulated with 4% benzoyl peroxide, this CeraVe cleanser is a great option for oily skin because it cleans out the pores," says Dr. Green. "Benzoyl peroxide works by targeting and killing the bacteria in the skin that clogs the pores. This cleanser also contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to boost hydration without clogging pores.”
MGSkinLabs Pore Minimizing Cleanser
Dr. Green's self-formulated cleanser is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin. It's made with salicylic and glycolic acids that "work to break up the dead skin cells, debris, dirt, and sebum that clog the pores and lead to acne breakouts." It deeply penetrates the skin to target gunk and build-up.
MDacne Hydrating Salicylic Acid Cleanser
For oily skin types, “opt for a salicylic acid-based cleanser that controls oil without over-drying," says Dr. Harth. "This medical-grade formula unclogs pores and soothes sensitive, acne-prone skin with micronized salicylic acid and plant-based ingredients like green tea and aloe vera. Paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, it's ideal for daily use and promotes clearer, healthier skin.”
Cleansers For Dry Skin
CeraVe Hydrating Cream to Foam Facial Cleanser
This cream-to-foam formula is free from fragrance and is non-comedogenic, so it won't encourage breakouts or build-up.
"One of the best ingredients in CeraVe is ceramide, which helps retain moisture on the skin's surface and fights against external irritants," says Dr. Green. "This is an essential ingredient for protecting and moisturizing the skin."
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Hydrating Gel Cleanser
Cream-based and gel cleansers like this one from Aveeno are ideal for hydrating dry skin. It removes dirt, oil, pollutants, and makeup without disrupting the skin's moisture barrier.
Cleansers For Sensitive Skin
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
It's highly important to avoid cleansers with fragrances if you have sensitive skin. This hypoallergenic formula from Vanicream is free of fragrances and dyes to suit any sensitivities.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser
Dr. Green recommends this cleanser for people with sensitive skin because it contains colloidal oatmeal.
“Oats have been known to reduce inflammation of the skin and stimulate the production of collagen," she says. "The oats create a shield against irritations and lock in natural moisture by binding to the skin.”
