Kate Somerville's Sulfur Cleanser Cleared My Hormonal Acne
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Hormonal acne is one of those monthly cycle side effects I haven't gotten the hang of, but I think Kate Somerville's EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser may be the best defense against it. Despite my wariness about trying new beauty products, this cleanser has cemented its place in my daily skincare regimen. It's like, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways."
What does the EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser claim to do?
Kate Somerville
According to Kate Somerville's website, the EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser claims to be an acne treatment that specifically targets "...blackheads, sebaceous filaments, and acne while preventing new breakouts." It's full of ingredients like 3% sulfur, natural oat extract, and botanical complex with honey and rice bran extracts. Also, the texture doubles as a face mask.
You might wonder, "Why sulfur?" Well, according to the website, it has anti-microbal and anti-inflammatory properties that should help with stubborn acne.
The only things it doesn't promise are overnight results — which is fair!
How does Kate Somerville's Eradikate sulfur cleanser it make my skin feel?
Jasmine Williams
Funny enough, I discovered the cleanser can be worn as a mask by accident. I briefly scanned over the directions on the back and immediately applied it to my skin post-shower. When I realized it started immediately foaming the way other cleansers typically do, I had a eureka moment.
When using this product as a mask, the directions suggest letting the mask sit on your T-zone for two to three minutes — so I did! But unlike other face masks, Kate Somerville's EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser didn't feel tight on my skin. I massaged the product into my skin for about 45 seconds and noticed how soothing it felt. More importantly, I noticed that my skin immediately felt a little softer as I washed it off.
Final Thoughts
Jasmine Williams
I personally love when cleansers don't feel like they're stripping my skin of moisture because it doesn't trigger a case of oil overproduction. It's not easy to keep sensitive, combination skin in check so I appreciate how gentle this cleanser is. Let's just say my days of believing the best face wash has to be harsh in order to work are over.
This cleanser definitely lives up to its claim of being an acne treatment — the breakouts on my cheeks either shrank, or completely disappeared. That’s a huge win because I’ve been known to develop cystic acne during my periods. On top of that, my skin feels so supple after using this product. I don’t think I’ve ever used that word to describe my skin before either, so that should tell you a lot!
If you're someone who's working on taming pesky breakouts, be they hormonal or otherwise, I would definitely give this Kate Somerville cleanser a try!
Shop The EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Amazon
EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser
If you want a gentle cleanser that's still tough on acne, Kate Somerville's EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser is a great option IMO. Plus, you can save 10% on Amazon right now as part of the early beauty deals that are rolling out before Amazon Prime Day!
