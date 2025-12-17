Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Your final grocery run of the year deserves these delicious snacks.

5 Of The Best New Aldi Finds To Try Before 2025 Ends

New Aldi Finds December 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 17, 2025
If there’s one thing Aldi does exceptionally well, it’s dropping brand-new groceries that always get the people talking. Not only do these finds accrue a ton of viral buzz, they fit seamlessly into any grocery routine. With the end of the year approaching, it’s finally time to track down the last round of Aldi’s 2025 new releases. These five finds are exciting, delicious, and definitely worth a spot in your cart.

Discover 5 of the best new Aldi finds to try before 2025 wraps up below!

Specially Selected Holiday Assorted Macarons

Aldi

Specially Selected Holiday Assorted Macarons

With elevated flavors like chocolate orange, chocolate hazelnut, gingerbread, peppermint, pistachio, and vanilla, this 18-count box of macarons is the perfect product to grab for your holiday gatherings. Find it at Aldi for a limited time for $7.99.

Specially Selected Fig & Honey Sourdough

Aldi

Specially Selected Fig & Honey Sourdough

Sourdough is pretty great on its own, but it gets even better with special add-ins. This $2.99 loaf from Aldi is slightly sweet, thanks to fig and honey being baked in. This unique flavor combo feels especially fit for the holidays and winter. Toast some then top it with butter and honey for a delicious treat!

Deutsche K\u00fcche Swabian Egg Noodles Spaetzle

Aldi

Deutsche Küche Swabian Egg Noodles Spaetzle

If you've never tried spaetzle, you're definitely missing out. The traditional German egg noodles are downright addictive; the epitome of comfort food. Aldi is selling bags full of it for just $2.49 right now.

Clancy's Avocado Oil Kettle Chips

Aldi

Clancy's Avocado Oil Kettle Chips

Kettle-cooked with avocado oil, these new crispy chips from Aldi are allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. They're a nice healthy(ish) snack to add to your winter hibernation lineup for $3.29.

Specially Selected Margherita Pinsa Flatbread

Aldi

Specially Selected Margherita Pinsa Flatbread

Aldi is constantly proving that frozen flatbread doesn't have to be drab. This pick, imported from Italy, bakes up to be perfectly crispy and cheesy – just what you need after a long holiday season. Find it for 6.59 now.

