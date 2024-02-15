25 Delectable Sourdough Recipes You'll Want To Make Again & Again
Nothing is more comforting than a delicious slice of sourdough! Its distinct tangy flavor has captured the love of food enthusiasts worldwide, and there are so many amazing ways to elevate the already amazing bread. From classic loaves infused with sweet flavors to decadent pastries to savory sandwiches, the options truly are endless. To give you some inspiration of how large of a role sourdough can have in your culinary life, we've collected 25 of the best sourdough recipes that incorporate the yummy bread.
Chorizo Bolognese Pasta with Sourdough Pangrattato + Burrata
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Of course, this chorizo bolognese pasta is to die for. But the real showstopper is the sourdough pangrattato with burrata! It's so savory and makes for a great appetizer when hosting. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Sourdough Bread Bowls
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
A bowl that you can eat? Sign me up! These sourdough bread bowls are surprisingly simple to make and are great for serving soup, chili, or fondue! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Burrata Toast With Sautéed Mushrooms
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This burrata toast recipe utilizes sourdough in such a fun way and makes for an easy and decadent appetizer. The warm sautéed mushrooms are such a delicious touch and make it a memorable treat! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Crockpot French Toast Casserole
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
French toast is one of the best breakfast foods around, and this crockpot casserole takes it to the next level. It utilizes thick sourdough, which makes for some seriously tender French toast! The best part is you can top off this casserole with any of your favorites, including fresh fruit, chocolate chips, and whipped cream. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Sourdough Croutons
Image via The Edgy Veg
I don't know about you, but I'm a sucker for some good croutons! Sourdough makes for some of the best, and this recipe is going to become your new go-to. It's so simple and seriously elevates your salads and soups! (via The Edgy Veg)
Feta Grilled Cheese With Spinach
Image via Give Recipe
Sandwiches with sourdough are just a no-brainer! This grilled cheese is seriously delicious and takes less than 20 minutes to whip up. The feta and spinach complement the yummy sourdough so well, making this a slam dunk of a sandwich! (via Give Recipe)
Vegan Garlic Bread
Image via Crowded Kitchen
Garlic bread is always a good idea, and the best part about this specific recipe is that it's vegan! It's super simple to whip up and allows you to use any leftover sourdough you have. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Sourdough Focaccia Bread
Image via Vikalinka
Focaccia bread is an Italian staple, and this recipe allows you to have a piece without traveling far from home. It's bubbly in texture and good for your gut, making it a win all around! (via Vikalinka)
Sourdough Spicy Sausage & Broccoli Pizza
Image via Vikalinka
Allow me to introduce you to the world of sourdough pizza! Somehow it manages to be even more delectable than your normal pizza thanks to a unique and extra thick crust. This recipe is made extra good because of the spices and flavorful broccoli, making it a meal you'll want again and again! (via Vikalinka)
Cinnamon Sourdough French Toast
Image via Vikalinka
The only downside to this indulgent breakfast treat is that you won't want to ever go a morning without it! It's so simple to make but tastes like something straight from a restaurant. (via Vikalinka)
Easy Cheddar Sourdough Bread
Image via Averie Cooks
I personally didn't think sourdough could get any better. This recipe proved me wrong though! The addition of the cheddar cheese takes the sourdough to a whole new level, and it becomes something that tastes straight from a fancy bakery. (via Averie Cooks)
Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwich Appetizers
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Not only are these mini grilled cheeses adorable thanks to their size, but they're also perfect for sizing! These are super easy to whip up, but their delicious thick sourdough bread and gooey cheese make them a total crowd-pleaser. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Savory Grilled Marinated Tofu Sandwich
Image via No Eggs Or Ham
Who knew sandwiches could be so gourmet? This one is made with garlic aioli, creamy avocado, and grilled onions. Is your mouth watering yet? (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Vegan Cheese Patty Melt
Image via Vikalinka
Nothing beats a good old-fashioned patty melt! This one is made using vegan cheese, which is perfect for those with stricter dietary restrictions. It's really simple to make and is a yummy treat after a long day. (via Vikalinka)
Sourdough Apple Fritters
Image via Completely Delicious
When you think of sourdough your mind might immediately go to the savory realm. This recipe will turn that notion upside its head, as it is the ultimate sweet treat! These apple fritters are topped with a maple glaze that makes them absolutely irresistible. (via Completely Delicious)
Sourdough Pancakes
Image via Completely Delicious
These fantastic pancakes are light and airy but have added depth thanks to their sourdough base. Once you've had them once, though, you may never go back to a standard pancake! (via Completely Delicious)
Persimmon Toasts
Image via A Virtual Vegan
This recipe has you taking amazing sourdough, drizzling it in olive oil, and grilling it to toasty perfection. Then enters thick layers of cream cheese and juicy slices of persimmon. All I can say is yummm! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Sourdough Stuffing with Apples, Gouda, and Prosciutto
Image via The Original Dish
This is one of the most flavorful and hearty stuffing recipes around! The apples, gouda, and prosciutto go so well together, and the sourdough gives it a rich touch. (via The Original Dish)
Sourdough Stuffing Muffins with Apple and Fresh Herbs
Image via This Wife Cooks
These savory vegan sourdough stuffing muffins are the perfect size for snacking! They're made with cubed sourdough bread, apple, and celery which makes for an absolutely delicious treat. (viaThis Wife Cooks)
Sourdough & Celery Casserole
Image via This Wife Cooks
Sourdough and celery combine to make one amazing casserole! This one is super easy to make and is a crowd-pleasing dish that's great for any occasion. (via This Wife Cooks)
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
Sourdough isn't just perfect for savory dishes but sweet ones too! This pumpkin bread pudding is unbelievably yummy and is just the right amount of sweet. The salted caramel part balances nicely with the pumpkin, making for a dessert that tastes decadent and warm. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Sourdough Pita Bread
Image via Vanilla and Bean
This sourdough pita bread is so soft, tender, and fluffy. It goes so well with dips or filled with your favorite sandwich stuffings! This is one thing you're going to want to make again and again because it's unbelievably versatile and so much better than anything you could buy at the store! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Cranberry Orange Sourdough Bread
Image via Vanilla and Bean
Fresh orange zest, dried cranberries, and honey combine to make a delectable sourdough bread that stands above the rest! This recipe goes so well with a slather of butter or jam and is a great breakfast option when you want to switch things up. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Sourdough Biscuits With Peach Preserves
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
These biscuits speak for themselves but the peach preserves take them to a whole other level! The biscuits are insanely flavorful and flaky and the preserves are packed with juicy and sweet flavor. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Asparagus Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
You can never go wrong with some amazing avocado toast! This recipe is out of this world and blows your ordinary avocado toast right out of the water. The smoked salmon, tender asparagus, and creamy avocado paired with the thick sourdough make an amazing combination that's irresistible. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
