The best part of english classes was discovering new authors because of assigned summer reading. I'd pretend to "complain," but I loved when my mom took me to the public library to find books I'd eventually cherish. From Maya Angelou's pivotal memoir to Barbara Kingsolver's assessment of one family's mission work, I learned women could be powerful wordsmiths.

As much as I love reading contemporary romance books or political thrillers that remind me of Paradise, the following novels are the ones I revisit when my TBR list is too overwhelming!

Read the instant-classic books that introduced me to the most iconic female authors of all time

Amazon Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen Bridgerton because their romance wasn't rushed. The familiar strangers-to-lovers troupe is there, but Jane Austen took her time showing the seeds of how things blossomed between them. was the only book that challenged me because it's the true definition of a "slow burn" read. Between you and I, Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy are the blueprint for the love stories found in Pride and Prejudice

Amazon Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie What was supposed to be a luxurious train ride turns into murder when the wealthy Samuel Edward Ratchett is discovered dead during a terrible storm. The guests are bewildered because it appears no one could've accessed his door from the outside, but his fatal wounds indicate otherwise. Detective Hercule Poirot is sure one of the guests is feigning innocence, but he'll have to deduce who was skilled enough to commit an undetectable murder.

Amazon The Color Purple by Alice Walker Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, I believed they were Celie and Sofia for the longest. It's the reason why I devoured Alice Walker's book when I was old enough to read it. Mainly, the themes of sisterhood, sexism, racism, and love painted a vivid picture of life for Black women in the deep South. In their story, readers are sure to find something to relate to. when I was a little girl and it left a memorable imprint on my mind. Starringand, I believed they were Celie and Sofia for the longest. It's the reason why I devoured Alice Walker's book when I was old enough to read it. Mainly, the themes of sisterhood, sexism, racism, and love painted a vivid picture of life for Black women in the deep South. In their story, readers are sure to find something to relate to. I was introduced to the film version of The Color Purple

Amazon White Teethby Zadie Smith Zadie Smith's White Teeth outlines a friendship between two people from different backgrounds, showing how life isn't always confined to certain "rules." The things Archie Jones and Samad Iqbal found after fighting together in World War II have a profound effect on their friendship as well as their lives. From falling in love again to producing children who challenge the world around them, these two friends struggle to maintain a lease on the things they thought to be true.

Amazon I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings tells of her upbringing in the south with her brother Bailey. From witnessing the strength of their grandmother to experiencing terror at the hands of a "trusted" adult, Maya learns valuable lessons about tenacity, wit, and kindness at a young age. It's these very things that make her one of the greatest literary minds whose work I've been fortunate to read.

Amazon To Kill a Mockingbirdby Harper Lee To Kill a Mockingbird broke me into pieces and stitched me back together after I read it for the first time. It's another book that touches on the limiting beliefs that the South is known for and its effect on those around them. Though beautiful, this region hasn't always been the kindest to Black people as evidenced by a one lawyer's determination to prove the innocence of a wrongly accused man.

Amazon Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood dystopian books that paint a somewhat bleak picture of our future. In Oryx and Crake , readers are introduced to "Snowman" who ditched his former name Jimmy once a terrible tragedy changed the trajectory of the world around him. Not only is he alone as the last full being, he's also lost two people he loved dearly. The only thing that keeps Snowman going are Crake's children as he seeks to find the source of the greatest genetic breakdown known to mankind. Margaret Atwood is known for writingthat paint a somewhat bleak picture of our future. In Oryx and Crake

Amazon The Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler The Parable of the Sower follows Lauren Olamina as she goes from living a protected life to being unable to ignore the realities of those who aren't as fortunate as her. She witnesses how societal and socioeconomic changes affect others, not including the growing calls to pay attention to the climate. As scary as it is, Lauren decides to take a stand to help others and witnesses a rebirth that no one's able to ignore.

Amazon Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng Reese Witherspoon take on the characters found in Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere during the height of the pandemic. It opened up conversations about motherhood and the choices women make that follow us even when we don't want them to. From confronting cover racism to realizing how a life unfulfilled leads to pushing children to live lives we've always wanted to, the world of Shaker Heights is taken for a wild ride when Mia Warren comes into town. I still remember watching Kerry Washington andtake on the characters found in Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere

Amazon The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver Last but not least, there's this incredible work of Barbara Kingsolver. I find myself revisiting The Poisonwood Bible because the themes of it feel more relevant than ever. From the blind faith of Baptist preacher Nathan Price to his wife finally finding her voice after their youngest daughter died, neither they or their children leave the Belgian Congo unscathed. Despite their best efforts to adapt, this family learns that their ignorance stemming from a domineering patriarchal household caused them to be chewed up and spit out. That sometimes there's more than one way to find God, love, and justice if we're willing to look.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.