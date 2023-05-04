Upgrade Your Mother's Day Brunch With Pillsbury's Edible Bouquets
Pillsbury is here to help you gift mom something *extra* special this Mother’s Day: Pillsbury Brunch Bouquets. These aren’t your plain old bouquets though — they’re crafted from Pillsbury treats like cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and crescent rolls. Don’t worry, they smell just as good as flowers, but taste a whole lot better.
Created in partnership with Miami-based chef and owner of Chick ‘N Jones, Amaris Jones, the baked bouquets are available in two delectable options: The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet and The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet.“Pillsbury and the Doughboy are synonymous with baking up family memories, so creating limited- edition Brunch Bouquets for Mother's Day felt like the perfect way to celebrate mom, and all the beloved mother-figures in our lives, with the most delicious bouquet they'll ever receive," says Tiffany Seelen, Senior Manager, Brand Experience at Pillsbury.
The Doughboy’s Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet was crafted for the sweetest moms and features Pillsbury baked goods bursting with flavors like cinnamon sugar and fresh fruit preserves. It includes:
- Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Roses with icing
- Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits Blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center
- Pillsbury Crescent Roll Twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar
- Pillsbury Crescent Rolls Filled With Guava And Cream Cheese
- Fresh Strawberries
The Doughboy’s Chocolate Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet is the perfect chocolate assortment that's sure to satisfy mom's sweet tooth! This arrangement features Pillsbury products, all dipped and decorated in milk and white chocolate. It includes:
- Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles
- Pillsbury Grands! Buttermilk Biscuit Doughnut Holes with coconut pineapple cream filling
- Pillsbury Crescent Roll Pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Miami residents can get their very own Pillsbury Brunch Bouquet while supplies last for pre-order from Chick‘N Jones via DoorDash starting on Wednesday, May 10, for just $20 each (not including applicable taxes or fees). All orders will be fulfilled on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.
Each arrangement can only be delivered within the Miami area, but don’t fret – if you’re keen on giving mom the sweetest gift this year, you can recreate a Pillsbury bouquet yourself!
How To Make A Pillsbury Mother's Day Edible Bouquet At Home
Cinnamon Roll Roses
Ingredients:
- 1 can Pillsbury™ Original Cinnamon Rolls with Icing
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray
- Separate dough into 8 rolls. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut 2 rolls horizontally, each into 3 thin rounds. Line up all 6 rounds vertically, overlapping slightly. Starting with the bottom round, roll up; and lightly seal the last edge when complete.
- Using a knife, cut down the middle of rolled rounds so you have two “roses”.
- Place in muffin cups, flat side down. Using your fingers, slightly open up the top "flower” end so it’s not closed like a bud.
- Repeat remaining with remaining rolls.
- Bake for 8-9 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from muffin cups; cool slightly. Serve rolls with icing or drizzle icing over rolls.
Strawberry Crescent Twists
Ingredients:
- 1 can Pillsbury™ Crescent Rolls
- 1/4 cup strawberry preserves
- Egg wash (1 large egg mixed with 1 tbs. water)
- Combined cinnamon & sugar
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll out crescent dough. Press two triangles together to form rectangles, pressing perforations to seal. Spread a generous amount of strawberry preserves to cover the dough of the entire rectangle.
- Place another two triangles together forming another rectangle and place the rectangle on top of the preserves-covered rectangle.
- Using a knife or bench scraper, cut dough into equal parts, each measuring about 1/4-1/2 inch wide.
- Using your hands, gently twist each strip of dough three times and place on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle more cinnamon sugar on each twist.
- Using a pastry brush, brush egg wash over the dough. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar.
- Bake for 8-9 minutes or until golden brown.
Raspberry Biscuit Blossoms
Ingredients:
- 1 can Pillsbury™ Grands! Buttermilk Biscuits
- 8 tsp. of raspberry preserves
- Combined cinnamon & brown sugar
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- Separate dough into 8 biscuits and make cuts (3/4-inch-deep) evenly around the outside edge of each biscuit to resemble flower petals.
- With your thumb, make a deep indentation in the center of each biscuit. Fill each with a scant teaspoon of preserves.
- Sprinkle cinnamon brown sugar over biscuits.
- Place each biscuit on an ungreased, large baking sheet. If the biscuits are uneven, flatten slightly to even out the tops.
- Bake for 11 to 18 minutes or until golden brown.
Apricot and Cream Cheese Crescent Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 can Pillsbury™ Crescent Rolls
- 1/4 cup apricot preserves
- 4oz cream cheese; softened
- Yellow frosting
Instructions:
- Heat oven 375 degrees.
- Roll out crescent dough. On one triangle, spread apricot preserves and place 2 small pieces of cream cheese on top.
- Slightly roll crescent starting with the triangle tip until it’s one long roll. Then from one end, roll into the center to form a pinwheel.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
- Once cooled, decorate with yellow frosting.
Assembling The Pillsbury Mother's Day Brunch Bouquet
You’ll need:
- Skewers
- Fresh Strawberries
Assembly instructions:
- Wash and your strawberries and cut off the stems if preferred.
- Take an assortment of your baked goods and strawberries, then place them individually on a skewer. The skewer is the “stem” of your flower.
- Gather the stems and present to mom on a platter.
Will you be gifting Mom an edible bouquet for Mother's Day this year? Check out our Home Chef-Inspired Gift Guide for more picks!
All images courtesy of Pillsbury
