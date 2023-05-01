Home Chef-Inspired Gifts For Moms Who Love To Cook
Ah, the mom who loves to cook. She’s got her go-to recipes, her favorite gadgets, legendary hacks, and all the people she adores to share her favorite meals. Food is love to this mom. But Mother’s Day and birthdays are a time to give our moms, even the ones who love to cook, the day off, whether it’s with breakfast in bed, brunch at home with family, or dinner out. For moms who are kweens in the kitchen, we’ve rounded up our favorite home chef-inspired gifts to give or send whether you’re near or far.BTW, everything here we found through the Ibotta app, which has hundreds of cash back offers on everything from groceries to gifts to everyday buys you need throughout the year. Earn real cash back (no points!) while you shop your favorite brands like Target, H&M, Anthropologie, Trader Joe’s, Container Store and much more. Now sit back and dig in, these gifts are gonna delight your favorite home chef!
Crock-Pot 3-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($48)
OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner ($30)
Hotel Collection Large Wine Glasses, Set of 4 ($25/set of four)
Wine glasses are always in high demand for wine lovers. This set – perhaps gifted with a bottle of her favorite wine – are oversized like you’d score in a restaurant and dishwasher safe. Cheers!
Elite 1-Quart Blue Air Fryer ($40)
This air fryer will help mom prepare her favorite foods - potatoes, veggies, chicken, fish, even leftovers – without a ton of oil. This one-quart option is easy on the wallet and eyes with an Ibotta cash back offer we love.
Rosanna Pansino X IDesign Cake Dome ($35)
Home Chef Gift Card ($20+)
Maybe the mom who loves to cook doesn’t want to cook every night. In that case she can pick her favorite meals from Home Chef delivery service with one of Ibotta’s many cash-back offers on gift cards.
Cuisinart EasyPop Hot Air Popcorn Maker ($40)
Movie night! Get cozy with mom and binge on your favorite shows together with a bowl of fresh popcorn. While not essential, a popcorn maker makes a kitchen so much more delightful.
Lolea No. 1 Red Sangria ($18)
Pour some sangria to toast your favorite mom with this bold Spanish taste of summer (think fresh cherries and strawberries with a hint of spice). The polka-dot bottle makes it totally gift-worthy.
Cangshan OLIV Chef’s Knife ($60)
Harry & David Tower of Treats Classic Mother’s Day Gift ($60)
Not able to spend the big day with mom? Send her a surprise treat of chocolates, nuts, and fruit in lieu of flowers with this tasty package from Harry & David. Make sure to shop through the Ibotta app for your 10% cash back offer!
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.