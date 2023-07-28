Drew Barrymore And Oprah Winfrey Are Teaming Up For The 74th National Book Awards
Book clubs are having their moment this year, and not just because Book Club 2 was one of this year's big summer movies. The bookworm in me loves it! Fresh on the heels of discovering new beach reads from Reese Witherspoon's Book Club, I stumbled across an awesome announcement from Oprah Winfrey's Book Club.
The wisdom-filled media maven will be delivering remarks at the 74th National Book Awards and Drew Barrymore will be hosting. Here's what we know about the powerhouse duo's involvement!
What is the National Book Awards?
The National Book Awards was created by the National Book Foundation in 1950 to honor a wide range of literary works. It's one of the country's most prestigious literary prizes! The NBF also helps connect readers to new stories thanks to their role in educational and public programs.
What's the Board of Directors saying about the 74th National Book Awards?
Chairman and CEO David Steinberger's love for the National Book Foundation's mission — and respect for Drew and Oprah — is evident. "Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers' lives," he told People.
He went on to share how important it is to "ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture."
When will it take place?
The ceremony and benefit dinner are usually scheduled in November and this year's are no different. They'll take place on November 15, 2023 in New York.
Have other celebrities hosted the National Book Awards before?
They have! Names like Padma Lakshmi and Nick Offerman are on the list of prior hosts for the National Book Awards.
How have Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore contributed to literature?
In addition to being an actress, Drew has written several books, including Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life co-written with Pilar Valdes. She also launched lifestyle magazine Drew in 2021 to highlight and celebrate different aspects of life.
Oprah's familiarity with literature goes back even further. She founded her book club in 1996and was later awarded the 50th Anniversary Gold Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters at the 1999 National Book Awards.
Overall, the National Book Foundation is excited to have both women grace the ceremony with their presence. In our opinion, it's incredible to witness those who have a love for powerful and cultural storytelling collaborate with such a prestigious foundation.
How do you feel about Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey being a part of the 74th National Book Awards? Let us know in the comments!
