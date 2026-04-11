There’s truly not another comfort food more universal than the grilled cheese sandwich. For many of us, it’s what we ate growing up. And though it’s quite the simple recipe, there’s a way to make grilled cheese even better. As National Grilled Cheese Day falls on Sunday, April 12, it’s time to rethink the kitchen staple.

According to the pros, the difference between a basic grilled cheese sandwich and a gourmet masterpiece isn’t just the cheese—it’s actually how you treat the bread.

We got the scoop on a head chef’s one-step upgrade for the ultimate grilled cheese so you can level up your next creation.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS The secret to leveling up grilled cheese? Garlic butter. While many home cooks use either plain butter or mayonnaise to create a golden-brown crust, chefs suggest that infusing butter with more flavor is the real game-changer. “Moving beyond plain butter or mayo is the key to achieving a golden, fragrant crust that complements a sharp, melty center,” says Michelle Doll Olson, Head Chef & Senior Culinary Development at HelloFresh . By simply mixing minced garlic, garlic powder, or even fresh herbs into your butter before spreading it on the bread and pan-toasting it, you add a depth that mimics high-end sammies.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS “Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food, but it deserves a seat at the adult table,” Olson continues. “By using sourdough for its signature tang and infusing our butter with garlic and herbs, you can create a sandwich that is crispy, savory, and perfectly balanced.” If you want to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day correctly this Sunday, skip the standard recipe and whip up this elevated version:

Silvio Pelegrin / PEXELS Ingredients: Sourdough bread

Sharp cheddar cheese slices

Garlic herb butter (butter infused with minced garlic and dried herbs, like parsley or thyme)

A drizzle of cooking oil (to ensure the perfect sear) Instructions: Slather the outside of the sourdough slices generously with the garlic herb butter. Place 3-4 slices of sharp cheddar between two slices of bread, ensuring the buttered sides are facing out. Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the sandwich and cook until the bread is a deep golden brown and the cheese is perfectly gooey (about 2-3 minutes per side). Cut and enjoy!

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