5 Easy Ways You Can Reduce Your Electric Bill
There's nothing like a cool breeze on a warm summer day. But when days are stifling and breezes are scarce, it's time to crank the AC! Electricity bills can jump once days start to heat up, which means we're looking for any and every way we can cut costs — especially the ones that we don't *have* to have.
Here are five easy (and unexpected) ways you can reduce your own electric bill, thanks to Courtney Klosertman, Home Insights Expert at home insurance group Hippo. "Regular maintenance and upkeep of your home’s critical appliances and systems can help with system efficiency to reduce energy use, and your electric bill," she says.
So not only will these tips help you save some cash, but they're also better for the environment! Keep reading to see how you can save money in your own home.
Keep Your HVAC Systems Up To Date
HVAC systems (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) make sure that your home gets an even distribution of heating and AC. "Common system breakdowns are a result of dirty HVAC filters, thermostat settings, a pilot light being out, or faulty thermocouple," Klosertman says.
Taking good care of your HVAC system will allow it to work better, longer. In addition to having a professional come and look at your system once or twice a year, you can also take action yourself: "Help improve the air quality inside of your home, use less energy and maintain proper functioning of your HVAC unit by changing the filter every 30 to 90 days."
Cleaning out the filter will allow the system to be more efficient *and* it'll improve the air quality in your home.
Resetting Your Water Heater Thermostats
Once you set the temperature in your water heater, it continually reheats the water to maintain that temperature 24/7 — even if you're not actively using it. Now that below-freezing days are behind us (meaning we don't need as many piping hot showers), try lowering your heater's temperature by a few degrees to save some money on your heating bills.
Vacuum Your Refrigerator Coils
Air conditioning is a nice perk, but if there's one area of your home you need to stay cold, it's the fridge. One thing that's essential for keeping your fridge cool? Taking good care of its coils. That way, it can release its heat in the most efficient way, keeping your groceries from spoiling (and your ice cream from melting).
"Dust and dirt [on your fridge coils] can reduce performance and increase energy bills," Klosertman says. "Vacuum or clean under and behind your refrigerator twice a year to help maintain peak performance."
Keep It Sealed
Air leaks throughout your home are one way that you might be wasting AC without realizing it. "Repairing or replacing seals in your home is a simple, effective, and relatively inexpensive way to ensure you won’t be paying more for your energy usage during the high season," Klosertman says.
If you feel like your home has drafts, run through these areas to check for cracks near the doors and window frames:
- External Doors: It's likely that if you do find a drafty door, the seal around the door is the real issue. Once you have your supplies, remove the damaged weather stripping and reseal. Voilà!
- Attic And Basement: If you find out that your attic or basement has leaks, grab some foam or caulk if you're able to fix it yourself. For bigger leaks, you might need to replace the insulation.
- Unexpected Leaks: Did all of your doors and windows pass your inspection? Check out your outlets, cupboards, light fixtures, HVAC units, and any gaps that you might have in your insulation. Better safe than sorry!
Close Your Fireplace Damper
It's finally campfire and s'mores season, which means that you might not be using your indoor fireplace as much. If you do have a fireplace inside your home, make sure that the damper is closed when you're not using it. The damper lets the smoke out when you do have a fire running, so when the fireplace is empty, it's only letting the cool air out.
Other Tips And Tricks For Reducing Your Electric Bill
There are plenty of ways to cool a room without turning on your AC at all. Open your windows to increase fresh air circulation, and make sure to keep your curtains closed so that you block out the sun during the hottest parts of the day. If you have ceiling fans, you can also set them so they suck the hot air up from the floor!
