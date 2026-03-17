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The 7 Most-Anticipated Aldi Easter Sweets Hitting Stores This Week

The 7 Most-Anticipated Aldi Easter Sweets For 2026
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 17, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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Aldi's 2026 Easter candy lineup might just be its best one yet. From fun, fruity treats to $3 chocolate eggs that look like they came from a high-end chocolatier, the grocer has something for everyone to enjoy this year. Whether you’re building the ultimate Easter basket on a budget or just looking for something to finish off your Easter brunch brunch plans, here are the stop seven standout sweets you need to grab before they disappear.

Discover the best Aldi Easter candy for 2026 below!

Moser Roth Easter Finest Hazelnut Creme Filled Eggs

Aldi

Moser Roth Easter Finest Hazelnut Creme Filled Eggs

These egg-shaped chocolate shells are filled to the brim with a silky hazelnut creme that'll make each and every bite downright blissful. They come individually-wrapped, ideal for adding to several last-minute baskets or simply restocking your home's Easter candy jar. Either way, they're a great grab since they're priced at just $3.29.

Starburst Fruit By The Foot Mini Rolls

Aldi

Starburst Fruit By The Foot Mini Rolls

This box includes 22 'mini' rolls of Fruit By The Foot in lemon and strawberry flavors for $5.79. The Easter-themed packaging is adorable enough to bring along to your kids' class or Sunday school to share.

Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake

Aldi

Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake

Carrot cake is, to us, the official dessert of Easter time, though whipping one up from scratch takes all the time and energy we don't necessarily want to expend when there's brunch, baskets, and outfits to plan. That's why we'll be grabbing this $3.99 box loaded with slices of loafed cake, complete with a decadent cream cheese frosting. Yum.

Cadbury Easter Mini Eggs Chocolate Candies

Aldi

Cadbury Easter Mini Eggs Chocolate Candies

These Cadbury candies are simply classic. Whether you snack on 'em solo or use them as decoration for your very own Easter cupcakes, they're a must-have. Snag a bag for $4.97 from Aldi before the holiday hits.

Bake Shop Chocolate & Vanilla Mini Cup Cakes

Aldi

Bake Shop Chocolate & Vanilla Mini Cup Cakes

These simple chocolate and vanilla mini cupcakes are topped with a naturally-colored pastel yellow and purple frosting blend that's reminiscent of the vibrant spring season. The box comes with one dozen bite-sized treats for $3.89, making it easy to share for any and all festivities.

Choceur Easter Chick Character Mini Chocolates

Aldi

Choceur Easter Chick Character Mini Chocolates

These tiny chicks are too cute! Filled with a sweet cream, they truly make the Easter candy experience fun for the whole fam. Find the package for $2.99 while supplies last.

Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunnies

Aldi

Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunnies

You just can't deny the greatness of the combo that is chocolate and peanut butter. These sweet bunnies boast a PB filling for added delight, perfect for an Easter basket or brunch spread. Find the bag for just $3.99 now!

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