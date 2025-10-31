Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

You can't miss these!

10 New Aldi Finds To Try In November

New Aldi Finds November 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 31, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

A new month means a fresh round of Aldi finds hit the shelves—and November’s lineup is seriously good. Among tasty new snacks and pantry staples, Aldi is slowly rolling out their holiday treats and Thanksgiving meal finds, all of which are affordable and make the season oh-so tasty.

Craving something new to try from the grocery store? These 10 new Aldi finds deserve a spot in your cart.

Seasons Choice Chocolate Covered Fruits

Aldi

Seasons Choice Chocolate Covered Fruits

This $2.79 box of frozen chocolate-covered strawberries makes the ultimate semi-healthy snack for low-energy afternoons or late nights.

Elevation Ultra Filtered Milkshake

Aldi

Elevation Ultra Filtered Milkshake

Packed with 30 grams of protein, this $7.99 four-pack of chocolate milkshakes are an easy way to hit your protein goals on the go. Plus, they taste just like dessert.

Pillsbury Turkey Shape Sugar Cookie Dough

Aldi

Pillsbury Turkey Shape Sugar Cookie Dough

These sugar cookies are non-negotiable for the holidays, and this year, Aldi's carrying them in an adorable turkey shape. Just bake and enjoy – so simple.

My/Mochi Caramel Apple Flavored Mochi Ice Cream

Aldi

My/Mochi Caramel Apple Flavored Mochi Ice Cream

Sweet, caramel-y, and certifiably gluten-free, these mochi ice cream bites are strong on caramel apple flavor to elicit seasonal vibes. They have a caramel center for added sweetness!

Appetitos Everything Franks In A Blanket

Aldi

Appetitos Everything Franks In A Blanket

This savory snack will be available in Aldi stores starting November 5. The feature mini franks wrapped in a delicious crust rolled in everything seasoning, similar to what you'd get on an everything bagel. The box is just $4.99 for a 12-count, making it an affordable choice for Thanksgiving hosting or chill movie nights this fall.

Chef\u2019s Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing

Aldi

Chef’s Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing

Available at Aldi beginning November 12, this $1.29 box of corn bread stuffing is elevated with the flavors of hot honey. It's truly unlike any boxed mix I've seen before, so I'd say it's definitely worth trying out this season before it's gone.

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flight

Aldi

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flight

I can't wait for this new Aldi find, TBH! This gelato trio hits stores on November 26 and comes with three perfect seasonal flavors: pumpkin pie, candy cane, and eggnog. The set costs $4.29 – so worth it for all the sweet tooths out there.

Two-Bite Oreo Mini Muffins

Aldi

Two-Bite Oreo Mini Muffins

Loaded up with Oreo flavor, these bite-sized muffins make an easy quick breakfast or midnight snack. The pack comes with nine for $4.49.

Choceur Candy Cane Almonds

Aldi

Choceur Candy Cane Almonds

Covered in both dark and white chocolates, these almonds are undeniably sweet. They also have bits oof crushed candy cane to welcome the holiday season! They'll be a perfect addition to your charcuterie boards. The bag will be available at Aldi starting November 5 for $3.49.

Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee

Aldi

Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee

A ready-to-drink iced coffee? Yes, please. This carton of peppermint mocha-flavored brew on Aldi shelves now is too good and truly rivals going to the cafe since it's just $3.75 for eight servings.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more can't-miss Aldi finds every month!

aldialdi new itemsgrocery shoppingholiday foodfood newsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Halloween Food Deals 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Treat Yourself With These 7 Epic Halloween Food Freebies & Discounts

Stocking Stuffers For Men
Gifts

9 Small (But Seriously Cool) Stocking Stuffers For Men

Anthropologie New Arrivals October 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

8 New Anthropologie Styles You Can't Miss For Stunning Fall Outfits

halloween movies to stream this weekend
Movies

The Best Halloween Movies To Watch This Weekend

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit