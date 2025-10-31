10 New Aldi Finds To Try In November

A new month means a fresh round of Aldi finds hit the shelves—and November’s lineup is seriously good. Among tasty new snacks and pantry staples, Aldi is slowly rolling out their holiday treats and Thanksgiving meal finds, all of which are affordable and make the season oh-so tasty.

Craving something new to try from the grocery store? These 10 new Aldi finds deserve a spot in your cart.

Aldi Seasons Choice Chocolate Covered Fruits This $2.79 box of frozen chocolate-covered strawberries makes the ultimate semi-healthy snack for low-energy afternoons or late nights.

Aldi Elevation Ultra Filtered Milkshake Packed with 30 grams of protein, this $7.99 four-pack of chocolate milkshakes are an easy way to hit your protein goals on the go. Plus, they taste just like dessert.

Aldi Pillsbury Turkey Shape Sugar Cookie Dough These sugar cookies are non-negotiable for the holidays, and this year, Aldi's carrying them in an adorable turkey shape. Just bake and enjoy – so simple.

Aldi My/Mochi Caramel Apple Flavored Mochi Ice Cream Sweet, caramel-y, and certifiably gluten-free, these mochi ice cream bites are strong on caramel apple flavor to elicit seasonal vibes. They have a caramel center for added sweetness!

Aldi Appetitos Everything Franks In A Blanket This savory snack will be available in Aldi stores starting November 5. The feature mini franks wrapped in a delicious crust rolled in everything seasoning, similar to what you'd get on an everything bagel. The box is just $4.99 for a 12-count, making it an affordable choice for Thanksgiving hosting or chill movie nights this fall.

Aldi Chef’s Cupboard Hot Honey Corn Bread Stuffing Available at Aldi beginning November 12, this $1.29 box of corn bread stuffing is elevated with the flavors of hot honey. It's truly unlike any boxed mix I've seen before, so I'd say it's definitely worth trying out this season before it's gone.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flight I can't wait for this new Aldi find, TBH! This gelato trio hits stores on November 26 and comes with three perfect seasonal flavors: pumpkin pie, candy cane, and eggnog. The set costs $4.29 – so worth it for all the sweet tooths out there.

Aldi Two-Bite Oreo Mini Muffins Loaded up with Oreo flavor, these bite-sized muffins make an easy quick breakfast or midnight snack. The pack comes with nine for $4.49.

Aldi Choceur Candy Cane Almonds Covered in both dark and white chocolates, these almonds are undeniably sweet. They also have bits oof crushed candy cane to welcome the holiday season! They'll be a perfect addition to your charcuterie boards. The bag will be available at Aldi starting November 5 for $3.49.

Aldi Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee A ready-to-drink iced coffee? Yes, please. This carton of peppermint mocha-flavored brew on Aldi shelves now is too good and truly rivals going to the cafe since it's just $3.75 for eight servings.

