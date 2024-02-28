10 Hot New Books Coming In March 2024 To Read Over Spring Break
As an avid Goodreads user, audiobooklistener, BookTok scroller, and TBR-pile-stacker, I've always got my eye on the latest literary releases. Every Tuesday, I look forward to the slew of book-centric newsletters that hit my inbox with a colorful array of new book covers to browse virtually. I'm drawn to contemporary fiction reads from female authors, tea-spilling memoirs, and witty essays on motherhood, ambition, biohacking, and productivity. But I'm also attuned to the pull of a good thriller, a consuming historical fiction read, or an emotional banger of a romance novel. So chances are, I've got a solid book recommendation for you no matter your genre of choice.
If these sound like the types of stories you're partial to, keep reading for a hyper-curated selection of new books coming in March that are generating all the buzz right now. The trending books ahead explore themes of food, feminism, friendship, anti-burnout, and more, ensuring there's just the right book for everyone.
If You Can't Take The Heat: Tales of Food, Feminism, and Fury by Geraldine DeRuiter
The pervasiveness of misogyny in the food world is no secret, but James Beard award-winning blogger Geraldine DeRuiter offers up scathing commentary about her shockingly true and often hilarious gastronomic adventures as a food writer. The result: a culinary memoir that reads like a true comfort meal.
Like Happiness by Ursula Villarreal-Moura
This striking novel unravels the intricate dynamics of a young woman's tumultuous connection with the renowned writer, M. Domínguez. Set against a vibrant backdrop of Chile in 2015, Tatum Vega's peaceful life in Chile is disrupted when a journalist calls and reconnects her to her past. Domínguez faces assault allegations, which triggers Tatum to confront the shadows of a decade of orbiting him in an undefinable relationship in New York City. Like Happiness delivers a profound reckoning with gender, celebrity, memory, Latinx identity, and power.
Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez
The bestselling author of Olga Dies Dreaming is back with another captivating novel that delves into the death of Anita de Monte, a talented artist whose legacy fades into obscurity after her tragic demise in 1985. Fast forward to 1998, and Raquel, a third-year art history student navigating the challenges of being a minority on College Hill, stumbles upon Anita's forgotten story. As Raquel rises in social standing through a complex romantic relationship, parallels emerge between her life and Anita's, raising questions about power, love, and art. With a propulsive narrative that moves between perspectives and time, Gonzalez explores who gets to be remembered and who is left behind in the elite realm of the art world.
Baby X by Kira Peikoff
In the gripping world of Kira Peikoff's Baby X, the future holds a chilling reality where stolen celebrity DNA becomes a commodity for the highest bidder or the most obsessive stalker. Picture Black Mirror as Peikoff skillfully navigates a near-future United States where advanced technology can create life from anyone's cells. Famed singer Trace Thorne, tired of being a target for the black market Vault, hires bio-security guard Ember Ryan to safeguard his biological essence. Ember, adept at thwarting the Vault's tricks, finds herself torn when her focus on protecting Thorne is complicated by a growing affection for him. As the plot unfolds with unexpected twists, including a pregnant woman named Quinn claiming Thorne as the father, Baby X emerges as a brilliantly plotted, terrifyingly prescient speculative thriller. This propulsive page-turner is an unpredictable rollercoaster through a future that feels eerily close to our own.
Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout by Cal Newport
In Slow Productivity, bestselling author Cal Newport invites us to create a more balanced life by rejecting busyness, working at a natural pace, and committing to do fewer things. To explore this philosophy, Newport delves into the habits of some of the world's most impactful and prolific creators like Jane Austen, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Maya Angelou to uncover how they mastered their craft and produced high-value work without burnout. If you're feeling the burn from a never-ending to-do list and the grind of hustle culture, this new book is an urgent must-read.
Can't We Be Friends: A Novel of Ella Fitzgerald and Marilyn Monroe by Denny S. Bryce and Eliza Knight
Historical fiction lovers, this one's for you. On the surface, one may wonder what the Queen of Jazz Ella Fitzgerald and iconic movie star Marilyn Monroe have in common. But this collaborative novel explores and celebrates the surprising and powerful friendship that transcended it all.
Memory Piece by Lisa Ko
In her visionary novel Memory Piece, the award-winning author of The Leavers explores the intricacies of friendship, art, and ambition, posing a profound question: What defines a meaningful life? In the early '80s, Giselle Chin, Jackie Ong, and Ellen Ng, connected by their shared alienation, envision a future of freedom and creativity. As adults, their dreams take unexpected turns—Giselle navigates the elite art world, Jackie grapples with the internet's sinister shift, and Ellen confronts gentrification in NYC. The novel unfolds from the predigital '80s to the tech subcultures of the '90s and envisions a striking portrait of the 2040s. Memory Piece is an audacious tale of evolving friendships, complicated success, and the pursuit of satisfying lives in a world radically different from what was promised.
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer is a thought-provoking novel igniting conversations on intimacy, power, autonomy, and control. Imagine a world where a female robot, Annie Bot, is designed to be the perfect girlfriend for her human owner, Doug. In this captivating exploration reminiscent of Never Let Me Go and My Dark Vanessa, Greer delves into the complexities of a relationship that blurs the lines between artificial and authentic. Annie Bot is learning, evolving, and questioning what it means to be herself in a world where expectations are set by others—sounds familiar, huh? This novel is a mirror reflecting our own desires, struggles, and the pursuit of self-discovery in a world that often dictates who we should be.
The Manicurist's Daughter by Susan Lieu
This must-read memoir is a powerful exploration of the American Dream's collapse and a daughter's quest for answers following her mother's tragic death during plastic surgery. Susan, a daughter of Vietnamese refugees, takes us on a gripping journey through the highs and lows of her family's escape to California and the silence that follows her mother's untimely passing at eleven. In a courageous pursuit of truth, Susan uncovers the painful realities of her mother, herself, and the impossible beauty standards that shape their lives. More than a memoir about grief and trauma, it's a testament to fierce determination, strength in shared culture, and the quest to find one's place in the world.
Bye, Baby by Carola Lovering
If you're craving a thrilling rollercoaster of friendship and suspense, look no further than Carola Lovering's latest book. The Tell Me Lies author captures what happens when 35-year-old Billie West hears the heart-wrenching screams of her lifelong best friend Cassie Barnwell, realizing her infant daughter has gone missing. The tension skyrockets as Billie, holding a baby herself, realizes she's somehow connected to the kidnapping that has shattered Cassie's world. Lovering skillfully weaves the story between the past and present, exploring the complexities of evolving friendships, childhood trauma, and the lasting impact of women's choices on lifelong relationships. In her signature suspenseful style, Bye, Baby is a gripping narrative that'll keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last page.
Like these picks? Share what new books you're most looking forward to reading this March with us on Facebook.
Alison Ives is the Director of Content at Brit + Co covering fashion, food, lifestyle, travel, home, entertainment, and trending news features. She serves as the executive podcast producer of several Brit + Co shows: Teach Me Something New and First In Line with Brit Morin. With 10+ years of writing and editing expertise, she oversees the editorial calendar, affiliate and brand partnerships, social and email marketing, and hiring and intern staffing programs.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina's journalism program, Alison has previously held roles as the Editorial Director at Girlboss and Fashion Editor at Refinery29. She's regularly contributed bylines to Refinery29, Vice, NYLON, Girlboss, and more. Alison is based in Los Angeles, California and can be reached at ali@brit.co.