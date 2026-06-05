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Taylor Swift's New Song to 'The Bear' Season 5: The Best New Music, TV & Music Coming in June 2026

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Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jun 05, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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While we've already established that the summer will have a ton of incredible movies and TV shows, there's also a ton of other pop culture moments coming your way. I'm particularly excited for Taylor Swift's surprise new song and Olivia Rodrigo's new album, but there are enough releases and anniversaries on the calendar to keep every kind of pop culture fan happy. We have everything from long-awaited music releases to awards shows and premieres, which means there's plenty to look forward to in June 2026. And the cherry on top is that it's finally summer, which makes everything in the pop culture world feel more fun.

Pop culture lovers! Here's every movie, TV show, and album you need to know about in June 2026.

The Best Pop Culture Moments Coming in June 2026

  • June 2: Not Suitable for Work premieres on Hulu
  • June 5: Taylor Swift releases "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Toy Story 5
  • June 6: Ariana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour tour begins in North America
  • June 7: The Tony Awards air
  • June 9: Cars turns 20
  • June 10: Every Year After premieres on Prime Video
  • June 11: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off turns 40
  • June 12: Olivia Rodrigo releases her new album You Look Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love
  • June 21: House of the Dragon season 3 premieres
  • June 22: Meryl Streep turns 77
  • June 25: The Bear season 5 premieres on Hulu
  • June 26: Ariana Grande turns 33
  • June 30: The Devil Wears Prada turns 20

Are you excited that it's finally summer? I know I am. Make sure to follow Brit + Co on Facebook and TikTok for all the latest updates on the TV, movies, and pop culture coming in 2026. And while you're at it, don't forget to check out The 21 Best New Shows to Watch This Year 2026!

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