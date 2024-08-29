First Look: ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey’s New Netflix Horror Flick
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Anyone who loved Freaky Friday and Totally Killer is going to want to add Time Cut to your watchlist. The fall movie stars Outer Banks' Madison Bailey as Lucy, who winds up going back to 2003 when she discovers a time machine. But instead of trying out a wall phone for the first time or buying every shoulder bag she can get her hands on (which is exactly what I'd do in that situation), she decides to take on a different challenge: stop her older sister's murder.
What is Time Cut about?
Allen Fraser/Netflix
Time Cut Plot
Lucy is your above-average high school science genius, but her day takes a turn for the extraordinary when she discovers a real-life time machine. Armed with nothing but her wits and a killer tie-dye tee, Lucy sets out to do the impossible: she's going to find the person responsible for the murder of her older sister Summer, and stop them before it's too late.
This story is all about sisterhood, good vs. evil, and love — and I can't wait to watch it a dozen times.
When can I watch Time Cut?
Time Cut Release Date
Time Cut hits Netflix on October 30, which means you can have the perfect Halloween movie night!
Who's in the cast of Time Cut?
Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan
Time Cut Cast
Time cut stars Netflix darlings Madison Bailey and Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry, as well as Michael Shanks, Griffin Gluck, Rachael Crawford, Jordan Pettle, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston, Kataem O’Connor.
Lead image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan
