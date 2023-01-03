We Finally Have A Release Date For "Outer Banks 3"
As someone who's from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, I immediately formed an attachment to the characters in the Netflix show. It's a super fun TV show to watch, and not only is it full of action and adventure, but the themes of friendship, loyalty, and resilience are very inspiring. Not to mention the clothes are super cute (read our interview with costume designer Emmie Holmes!). We finally got a release date for the newest season, as well as a first look, and I, for one, cannot wait to go back home ;). Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new season of Outer Banks.
Watch The Outer Banks 3 Teaser Here
Even without knowing the ins and outs of the plot details, this teaser is enough to get us excited for the release. It looks like it's full of action, angst, and some romance too. Sign us up!
What Is Outer Banks 3 About?
Image via Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
After outsmarting Ward Cameron and Carla Limbrey in season 2, the Pogues find themselves on a desert island they name "Poguelandia." They swim, they fish, and they enjoy some hard-earned relaxation, but it doesn't last long when they realize that their hunt for the treasure isn't over. The group finds themselves in a race against Ward and Rafe, as well as a Caribbean Don — and this time they're running for their lives.
When Will Outer Banks 3 Be Released?
The new season of the series will be released on February 23, 2023.
Who's In The Cast?
Image via Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
All of our favorites are returning, including Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kie, Rudy Pankow as JJ, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo. Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, and Austin North return as Rafe, Ward, and Topper, respectively.
Where Can I Watch The Show?
Image via Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
You'll be able to watch Outer Banks 3 on Netflix.
Featured image via Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
