21 Comfort Shows To Cozy Up With This Fall
In my mind, fall is pumpkin everything, cozy sweaters, and feel-good TV. Nothing's better than snuggling up with a blanket and throwing on a nice throwback show that stirs up all the nostalgic feels. To set you up for this amazing fall feeling, here's a list of the top 21 comfort TV shows for you to enjoy all season long. Happy watching!
Friends
Image via NBC
Using Rachel's outfits for inspo for your fall wardrobe is reason enough to add Friends to your watchlist this season. Aside from that though, Friends has easy-to-follow storylines, little drama, and a ton of fall and Thanksgiving-themed episodes.
Gossip Girl
Image via The CW
It really wouldn't be fall without paying a visit to our favorite bougie friends on the Upper East Side. There are few shows that feel as quintessentially fall as Gossip Girldoes, with its absolutely iconic Thanksgiving episodes and Blair and Serena's to die-for style.
New Girl
Image via FOX
Thanks to its adorable friendship dynamics, goofy storylines, and lovable characters, New Girlis the perfect show to turn on when you just want to unwind. Bake some cookies, grab some hot chocolate, throw on an episode, and have the perfect fall night.
Gilmore Girls
Image via The WB
When the leaves start changing colors, that means it's time for a Gilmore Girlsrewatch! The quaint Stars Hollow is the perfect place to get away for a few hours and feel all the festive, fall vibes with all of its charming residents.
The Office
Image via NBC
With quirky and lovable characters, low-stakes storylines, and a laid-back mockumentary style, The Officeis a fall staple. Whether you've given every season multiple watches or are visiting its Scranton, PA setting for the first time, you can't go wrong with this show.
Sister, Sister
Image via ABC
"Sister, sister! Never knew how much I missed ya!" If you find yourself relating to the lyrics of the iconic 90s sitcom, Sister, Sister, and are looking for a dose of nostalgia, a rewatch might be in order this fall. This relaxing show gives all the Disney Channel vibes.
The Vampire Diaries
Image via The CW
It wouldn't be spooky season without a re-watch of The Vampire Diaries! Channel all of the spooky vibes with this supernatural teen drama that gives both romance and horror.
Charmed
Image via CBS
Fall is spooky season, so if you want to get a little spooked, Charmed is the perfect show. With witches, spells, and an all-star cast, you can't go wrong.
Suits
Image via USA Network
As much as we'd all love for fall to be non-stop trips to Starbucks for PSLs and eating treats on the couch, unfortunately, work doesn't stop for this season. Romanticize climbing the corporate ladder (and wearing great outfits while doing it) with a binge-watch of Suits.
Girlfriends
Image via The CW
If the outfits the women in Girlfriends serve aren't enough to convince you to watch it this fall, the powerful dynamics between them should. The ensemble sitcom feels empowering, as it props women up and reminds us all of the importance of strong, female friendships.
Pretty Little Liars
Image via ABC
For a show that's frightful without the supernatural, Pretty Little Liars can't be beat. With all of the dark secrets and twists and turns in each episode, it's the perfect show to get you in the Halloween spirit.
Hart Of Dixie
Image via The CW
There's something about sweet shows set in small towns that just feels so *fall*. Hart of Dixie does this incredibly well and is the ultimate big-city girl adjusting to life in the South story.
Moesha
Image via UPN
The titular character of Moesha embodies us all, a woman trying to balance her responsibilities, dating life, family dynamics, and friendships. If you're feeling overwhelmed this fall and want to see a woman prove it's possible to have it all (and give with every outfit in the process), Moesha needs to be added to your watchlist.
This Is Us
Image via NBCUniversal
If you're okay with picking up some boxes of tissues before a binge-watch, This is Us is a must-watch. With its heartwarming and emotional family dynamics, it leaves you feeling just the right amount of entertained and touched.
Friday Night Lights
Image via NBC
Friday nights in the fall often mean one thing for high schoolers — football games! Reminisce on the "good old days," as you watch this small-town high school football team get through their highs and lows on Friday Night Lights.
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
Image via NBC
If you want to experience the high-class life this autumn, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will deliver. Will Smith delivers laugh after laugh in this beloved sitcom that transports viewers to bougie living in Bel-Air.
Modern Family
Image via ABC
Modern Familyhas something for everyone. With its laid-back mockumentary-style episodes and its sweet character dynamics, the show is the perfect de-stressor for the fall season.
Dear White People
Image via Netflix
For many, hearing the word "fall" is reminiscent of going back to school. Dear White People encompasses the college academic aesthetic perfectly through a comic-satirical drama that will have you feeling well-informed and thoroughly entertained.
Schitt's Creek
Image via Netflix
Again, with the small-town vibes! Schitt's Creek is one of the best comfort shows, serving as the perfect blend of heart and glamour.
Full House
Image via ABC
The ultimate feel-good TV show, Full House is perfect to turn on for a comfy fall night. With short and sweet episodes, the show just feels like a breath of fresh air.
Sabrina The Teenage Witch
Image via ABC
Rounding out the list is another thrilling show that's perfect for Halloween time, Sabrina the Teenage Witch. With guest stars like Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys, it was one of the most popular shows of the '90s for a reason.
