Nicola Coughlan Debuts Rumored Boyfriend In London
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I love (and I mean LOVE) Colin and Penelope's relationship on Bridgerton. Their friendship provides a wonderful foundation for a romantic relationship because they just know each other so dang well (another reason friends-to-lovers is my favorite trope!!). But as convincing as actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are onscreen, that does not mean they're romantically involved in real life.
The internet went crazy when Luke Newton debuted a girlfriend in London this June, and Nicola Coughlan recently showed up to the All Points East festival in London with her rumored boyfriend on August 24! Here's everything you need to know about the Jake Dunn (who Nicola looks very happy with, by the way).
Who is Nicola Coughlan's boyfriend?
Joe Maher/Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan is rumored to be dating British film producer, and Renegade Nell star, Jake Dunn. You can also see him inThe Bastard Son & the DevilHimself, Big Boys, and Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series.
While the actress and producer haven't confirmed they're in a relationship, Elle reports that the pair was first spotted together when another Renegade Nell star posted them in a March 2024 Instagram story, and Coughlan also attended the Renegade Nell premiere! The duo was also seen playing a game of Scrabble in a London pub on July 20!
Coughlan and Dunn were most recently spotted at London's All Points East festival on August 24, with plenty of PDA to boot. Coughlan wore a white peasant dress and black bucket hat, while Dunn complemented her outfit with a white tank and button down and black jeans. I'm not saying this is the perfect couple's outfit...but I'm not not saying that, either.
How old is Jake Dunn?
Jake Dunn is 24 years old, and recently graduated from the drama department at Guildhall School. And, unfortunately, some of the comments on about Dunn and Nicola Coughlan's rumored romance do NOT pass the vibe check. (Like making Teen Mom jokes). But plenty of the actress' fans came to her defense.
"Oh PLEASE, men do it all the time," one comment on Deuxmoi's post reads, while another agrees, "I love how people act so shocked when a woman dates a younger man but it’s like sooooo normal when older guys date younger women, like where’s the same energy?"
The whole conversation really shines a light on the double standard placed on women in the dating scene. It feels like no one bats an eye when a man dates a woman younger than him, but as soon as a woman dates a man younger than her, people treat it like a scandal — and not the kind Lady Whistledown would approve of.
Lead image via Lia Toby/Getty Images
