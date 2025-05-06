Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Are Watching Your Favorite Show: "I'm Still Heartbroken!"

Shaun White made us all swoon when he proposed to Nina Dobrev with white roses (and a fake Vogue dinner to throw Nina off the scent). And while this couple is head over heels in L-O-V-E, they're not in a hurry to get down the aisle. The Vampire Diaries star just spilled on why she's not trying to "rush" this phase of her life — and gave Brit + Co an exclusive peak into what their relaxing Sunday evenings look like.

Here's what Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's relationship looks like right now — and why their wedding could come later than expected.

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White love to unwind with an episode of their favorite show. Stars really are just like us! Nina Dobrev told Brit + Co that her favorite way to unwind after a busy weekend is to use Sunday to relax. "I love Sundays because they're just so lazy. I try to do as little as possible," she said. "I try to not put real clothes on and just be in sweatpants/pajamas all day, and I love just being at the house with the dog and my fiancé and curl up and watch — it was White Lotus every Sunday, now it's The Last of Us, so it just depends on the season. I can't even talk about [The Last of Us episode 2] I'm still heartbroken!"

Nina Dobrev doesn't want to "rush" her engagement. In an interview with E! News, Nina Dobrev explained why she and Shaun White haven't planned too much of their wedding. “I was in Australia shooting a movie and then Christmas and New Year’s,” she says. “We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase...you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life but the fiancé period is very short.” And while being married is so sweet, she's also having fun with their engagement. “I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process," she adds. “It’s so fun to say fiancé." Nina says she "was never one of those girls who dreamt of what a dream wedding would be,” but it's very important for her to plan a wedding that's as sustainable as it is memorable. "I’d have to do a lot of research and find out the areas of improvement.” “My number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible," she adds.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's wedding will be a "blowout party." But even though we might have to wait to see what Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's wedding looks like, it's sure to be one for the ages! One source tells People the wedding will be a "blowout party." “They are the perfect fit together — fun and adventurous, but also very grounding for each other,” the source says. “After the proposal, they were calling and texting friends saying, 'It can't get better than this' and were just glowing.” I have loved keeping up with all their snowboarding, travel, and red carpet adventures, and it's better than ever now that they're fiancés. Cheers to the happy couple!

This post has been updated.