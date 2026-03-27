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Prime Video's New Italian Summer Romance 'No Place to Be Single' is 'Pride and Prejudice' Meets 'Mamma Mia'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In lieu of another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, we're all going to have to look for new summer romances to tide us over (looking at you Every Year After!). Well, Prime Video is bringing us a new Italian romance called No Place to Be Single (based on the book by Felicia Kingsley). In addition to the gorgeous setting providing an escape like Mamma Mia!'s always done, it's giving Pride and Prejudice in the Italian countryside. Yeah...sign me up.
Here's everything you need to know about No Place to Be Single before it drops on Prime Video May 6, 2026.
What is No Place to Be Single about?
Prime Video
No Place to Be Single takes place in Chianti (specifically, Belvedere), and when it comes to this small town community, relationships are on everyone's mind. But single mother Elisa (Matilde Gioli) has way too much on her plate to look for romance as she runs Le Giuggiole vineyard.
But when her childhood friend Michele (Cristiano Caccamo) returns to Belvedere, Elisa has to deal with a new reality — and feelings she thought she'd buried.
Where can I watch No Place to Be Single?
Prime Video
No Place to Be Single is coming to Prime Video on May 8, 2026.
Who's in the No Place to Be Single cast?
Prime Video
The No Place to Be Single cast has some amazing Italian actors, including Matilde Gioli, Cristiano Caccamo, Amanda Campana, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Cecilia Dazzi, Margherita Rebeggiani, Marco Cocci, and Bebo Storti.
Where did No Place to Be Single film?
Prime Video
It looks like No Place to Be Single was filmed in Italy, which means the movie has a beautiful setting.
Where can I read the No Place to Be Single book?
Amazon
No Place to Be Single by Felicia Kingsley is being published on April 1, 2026, which is the perfect amount of time to read the book before you watch the movie!
Stay tuned for more news on No Place to Be Single — and other summer romances! — when you follow Brit + Co on Facebook.