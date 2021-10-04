12 Creative Halloween Treats That Aren't Candy
We hear what you're saying: "I don't wanna be *that* house." But there are a slew of non-candy Halloween treats that will excite kids just as much as a chocolate mini (while delighting parents to boot). From build-your-own kits to bouncing balls, these treats will last way beyond Halloween night and inspire play and creativity. Grab a few for your next Halloween party or mix them up in your candy bowl for a low-sugar but still happy Halloween.
Halloween Crayons
Kids will no doubt get some use out of these colorful (and adorable) crayons. Bonus: no plastic!
Halloween Prisms
Kids can learn how different colors of light travel at different speeds inside the glass with these Halloween-themed prisms.
Color-Your-Own Tote Bags
Let them get creative at home with this tote for all their play things.
Create Your Own Monster Kit
Get their noggins working with this monster kit.
Fangs!
They can vampire play all season long.
Ghost Balloons
A single balloon can entertain a kid for hours - you're welcome, parents!
Coloring Cards
Pop in some crayons for these playful flash cards.
Bouncing Balls
Kids and bouncing balls... a match made in Halloween heaven.
Halloween Pencils
Little ones can never have too many pencils, and sharpening them is half the fun.
Coloring Books
Coloring is so zen, even for kids.
Halloween Party Favors
There's a surprise inside of each! These would make great gifts Halloween morning too.
Play-Doh
What kid doesn't love Play-Doh? Add to their collection with these party-size 'Dohs.
Happy Halloween!
